North America:

  • Apple unveiled a major overhaul of its Siri voice assistant, integrating advanced AI technologies with a focus on privacy.
  • OpenAI has confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO, targeting a $1 trillion valuation.
  • Databricks is in talks to raise $5 billion, potentially valuing the company at $165-$175 billion.
  • Perplexity plans a public listing in 2028, independent of competitors' market performance.
  • Intel and Cadence Design Systems announced a multi-year partnership to optimize semiconductor manufacturing using AI.
  • Meta invests $115 million to launch the America’s Workforce Academy, linked to its AI data center expansion.
  • GE Aerospace CEO optimistic about securing more aircraft-engine orders from China.
  • Stellantis recalls over 1.3 million Jeep vehicles globally due to a fire risk.

Europe:

  • GSK acquires U.S. oncology developer Nuvalent for $10.6 billion, marking its largest deal in over a decade.
  • Airbus CEO reports no cancellations of jet orders, citing strong demand despite rising costs.
  • Technip Energies, Safran, Airbus, and Tereos announce a joint venture for a green jet fuel plant in Dunkirk.
  • Orange completes full acquisition of MasOrange, Spain's largest telecom operator.
  • Deutsche Lufthansa AG reports a 3.15% stake surpassing the regulatory threshold.
  • Intesa Sanpaolo and Unipol offer €30 billion for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
  • ICEYE raises €450 million in Series F funding, valuing the company at over €10 billion.
  • Nokia launches Deepfield Genome Shield to combat AI-driven DDoS attacks.
  • Rusta reports increased revenue and proposes a higher dividend of 1.80 SEK per share.

Rest of World:

  • AlzeCure Pharma signs a $1 billion-plus agreement with Eli Lilly for Alzheimer’s drug candidate rights.
  • Tata Capital plans to raise up to 20.30 billion rupees through a bond issue.
  • Vale CEO states global demand for iron ore remains unaffected by Middle East conflict.
  • James Hardie Industries to defend against a class action lawsuit in Australia.
  • Air New Zealand will cut flights and raise prices due to rising fuel costs.
  • Tencent raised over $6 billion in orders for a dual-currency bond issuance.
  • Etihad Airways offers discounts to maintain stable fares amid rising fuel costs.