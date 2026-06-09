Global markets live: Apple, Intel, GE Aerospace, Airbus…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Apple unveiled a major overhaul of its Siri voice assistant, integrating advanced AI technologies with a focus on privacy.
- OpenAI has confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO, targeting a $1 trillion valuation.
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Databricks is in talks to raise $5 billion, potentially valuing the company at $165-$175 billion.
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Perplexity plans a public listing in 2028, independent of competitors' market performance.
- Intel and Cadence Design Systems announced a multi-year partnership to optimize semiconductor manufacturing using AI.
- Meta invests $115 million to launch the America’s Workforce Academy, linked to its AI data center expansion.
- GE Aerospace CEO optimistic about securing more aircraft-engine orders from China.
- Stellantis recalls over 1.3 million Jeep vehicles globally due to a fire risk.
Europe:
- GSK acquires U.S. oncology developer Nuvalent for $10.6 billion, marking its largest deal in over a decade.
- Airbus CEO reports no cancellations of jet orders, citing strong demand despite rising costs.
- Technip Energies, Safran, Airbus, and Tereos announce a joint venture for a green jet fuel plant in Dunkirk.
- Orange completes full acquisition of MasOrange, Spain's largest telecom operator.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG reports a 3.15% stake surpassing the regulatory threshold.
- Intesa Sanpaolo and Unipol offer €30 billion for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
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ICEYE raises €450 million in Series F funding, valuing the company at over €10 billion.
- Nokia launches Deepfield Genome Shield to combat AI-driven DDoS attacks.
- Rusta reports increased revenue and proposes a higher dividend of 1.80 SEK per share.
Rest of World:
- AlzeCure Pharma signs a $1 billion-plus agreement with Eli Lilly for Alzheimer’s drug candidate rights.
- Tata Capital plans to raise up to 20.30 billion rupees through a bond issue.
- Vale CEO states global demand for iron ore remains unaffected by Middle East conflict.
- James Hardie Industries to defend against a class action lawsuit in Australia.
- Air New Zealand will cut flights and raise prices due to rising fuel costs.
- Tencent raised over $6 billion in orders for a dual-currency bond issuance.
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Etihad Airways offers discounts to maintain stable fares amid rising fuel costs.
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