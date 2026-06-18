Global markets live: Apple, Intel, Pfizer, Accenture, Unicredit…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Apple plans to raise product prices to offset rising memory and storage chip costs.

Intel shares jump more than 7% pre-market after the announcement of a partnership with Apple to design and manufacture chips in the U.S.

JPMorgan Chase blocks access to Anthropic's AI models for Hong Kong employees due to regulatory concerns.

Pfizer CFO Dave Denton will step down on August 15, 2026, with Cecile Guegan serving as interim CFO while the company searches for his successor.

Waymo recalls nearly 3,900 robotaxis in the U.S. due to a software defect causing vehicles to enter closed freeway construction zones.

Devon Energy urged by activist investor TOMS Capital to expedite asset sales or explore a company sale after its $58 billion merger with Coterra.

Accenture trims its fiscal-year guidance after Q3 bookings fall, despite strong AI-driven demand. Europe: UniCredit finalizes the sale of its Russian banking assets with the assistance of former VTB banker Riccardo Orcel. CEO Andrea Orcel highlights dissatisfaction with German banking services as the bank considers acquiring Commerzbank.

Stellantis plans to restart production at Cassino and Termoli through partnerships, invest €1 billion in Atessa to enhance plant capacity, and introduce a new Smart Compact Van with flexible propulsion systems in November 2026.

Edenred confirms receiving approach letters from investment funds regarding a potential takeover, causing its shares to rally nearly 18%.

Evonik announced plans to cut 3,200 jobs worldwide by the end of 2029, citing weak global growth, intensified competition, and political uncertainty, as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy.

Rheinmetall and U.S. satellite company Vantor collaborate to develop a multi-domain intelligence platform combining spatial-intelligence and command-and-control technologies for Germany and Europe.

collaborate to develop a multi-domain intelligence platform combining spatial-intelligence and command-and-control technologies for Germany and Europe. Intertek Group agrees to be acquired by Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB for approximately £10.9 billion, marking one of the UK's largest private-equity takeovers.

EQT announces the acquisition of German satellite launch service provider Exolaunch, marking its entry into the space sector.

Swiss National Bank keeps its benchmark interest rate at zero despite rising inflation linked to higher fuel costs from the Iran war.

BHP Group announces a $2.3 billion impairment charge and raises the cost estimate for its Canadian Jansen potash project to $6.9 billion, with first output expected in late 2031. Rest of World: Saudi Aramco plans to sell stakes in its sulphur business under Project Yellowstone to raise up to $7 billion.

Raysearch secures its first order in Vietnam, introducing its RayStation proton therapy planning system with Tam Anh General Hospital for advanced cancer treatment.

L'Oréal acquires a majority stake in Indian beauty brand Innovist to enhance its presence in the Indian market.

Lenovo Group plans to issue $2 billion in zero-coupon convertible bonds due 2033 to refinance existing debt and repurchase shares.

Top Glove reports a 138% increase in third-quarter profit after tax to RM81 million, driven by cost-control measures and steady demand.

Nippon Steel sees progress at U.S. Steel post-acquisition but is unsatisfied with the pace of reforms, while anticipating strong market conditions to boost earnings.

India temporarily bans the Telegram messaging app due to concerns over leaked medical exam papers and alleged fraud.