Global markets live: Apple, Mastercard, PepsiCo, Walt Disney…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Apple sues OpenAI for alleged unlawful transfer of trade secrets by former employees amid AI talent competition.
- Meta Platforms expands its Louisiana data center to 5 gigawatts with an investment over $50 billion, marking its largest facility.
- MasterCard considers selling a majority stake in UK payments firm Vocalink to DeliveryCo, supported by major UK banks.
- Intel plans a €5.5 billion upgrade of its Leixlip facility in Ireland to boost European AI and high-performance computing production.
- PepsiCo and Suntory's joint venture opens a 300 million dollar plant in Vietnam.
- Walt Disney's live-action Moana opens to 95 million dollars globally.
Europe:
- Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume announces cost-cutting plans potentially impacting up to 50,000 jobs globally, exploring alternatives to plant closures to reduce production costs in Germany by 20%.
- Stellantis reports a 10% YoY increase in Q2 vehicle deliveries to 1.6 million, driven by strong demand in North America and Europe.
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Helsing raises $1.8 billion in a Series E round, reaching a valuation of $18 billion as Europe's most well-funded defense tech startup.
- Bravida reports a 9.4% increase in Q2 revenue, a 59.5% rise in net profit, and an order inflow of 11,691 million SEK.
- Kongsberg Gruppen reports Q2 2026 earnings with a NOK 1.6 billion net profit, 10.39 Bn NOK revenue (+31% YoY), a 53% rise in order intake, and a 49% increase in operating profit, but shares fall amid margin concerns.
- OEM International reports 8% organic growth, a 16.6% revenue increase to 1,559 million SEK, record order intake of 1,681 million SEK, a 15.5% EBIT margin, and a 37.6% rise in net income for Q2 2026.
- Sagax reports a slight rise in Q2 2026 operating profit and rental income, raising its full-year forecast to 4.6 billion SEK.
- Deutsche Bank fined A$2 million by the Australian regulator for misreporting over 260,000 OTC derivative trades.
- Nippon Paint proposes an $8.6 billion offer to acquire Akzo Nobel's decorative paints unit.
Rest of World:
- SK Hynix shares tumble after Nasdaq debut, contributing to declines in the KOSPI index and global chip stocks amid mixed sentiment and cautious earnings outlook.
- Samsung Electronics expedites opening of its Yongin chip fabrication plant to 2029 to meet increasing AI memory chip demand.
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HCLTech reports first-quarter revenue exceeding analyst expectations, driven by increased spending from financial services clients.
- China Medical System will pay Insilico Medicine up to $177 million in milestone payments for central nervous system disease R&D.
- Keppel secures the final fibre pair on its Bifrost subsea cable system, increasing the total contract value to $1.3 billion.
- TSMC reports a 36% YoY increase in Q2 revenue, surpassing expectations due to strong AI chip demand.
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