Global markets live: Apple, Meta, Visa, Boeing, Ford…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Apple reports its strongest June-quarter sales growth in five years, driven by steady iPhone pricing, and briefly surpasses a $5 trillion market capitalization.
- Meta is expected to report Q2 revenue near the top of its guidance, while analysts assess the impact of rising capital expenditures and AI investments on the stock.
- Visa reports record Q3 2026 earnings with a 14% revenue increase and $6.29 billion in adjusted net income, driven by strong consumer and business spending despite rising costs and slowed profit growth.
- Boeing reports stronger-than-expected Q2 cash flow despite a larger-than-expected loss, highlighting continued demand and production ramp-up.
- Ford reports better-than-expected Q2 earnings, raises its 2026 financial forecasts, and increases EBIT guidance to $10-11 billion due to strong sales, higher prices, and resilient demand.
- CME Group is planning to launch traditional derivatives tied to professional and college sports.
- KLA reports strong Q4 2026 results and projects better-than-expected Q1 2027 revenue and profit, fueled by AI-driven chipmaking demand and infrastructure investments.
Europe:
- Deutsche Bank reports record-breaking Q2 2026 earnings, with a pre-tax profit of €2.68 billion and a net profit of €1.64 billion, driven by strong investment banking performance and surpassing analyst expectations.
- UBS reported a 17% rise in Q2 net profit, surpassing forecasts, and announced a $3 billion share buyback program driven by strong performance in investment banking and wealth management.
- Eni reports a 106% surge in Q2 2026 adjusted net profit, surpassing expectations, boosts its 2026 guidance, and expands its share buyback program to €3.4 billion.
- Reckitt Benckiser reports accelerated like-for-like sales growth in Q2 2026, driven by Emerging Markets, announces a £500 million share buyback, a dividend hike, and beats sales estimates despite Iran-war disruptions, boosting its share price.
- Kering reports a 1% year-over-year rise in Q2 revenue to €3.65 billion, with Gucci sales declining 3% but showing signs of recovery.
- Standard Chartered reports strong first-half earnings with a 9% rise in pretax profit to $4.78 billion, driven by growth in wealth and global banking, hikes its dividend by 66%, and announces a $1 billion share buyback program.
- Porsche AG reports a 5.1% revenue decline but a 33.9% increase in operating profit for the first half, confirms its annual targets, and announces cost-cutting and restructuring plans.
- Telefónica reports a 6.4% rise in Q2 core profit and raises its 2026 operating cash-flow forecast, driven by strong growth in its Spanish and Brazilian businesses.
Rest of World:
- SK Hynix reports a significant increase in Q2 profit, driven by strong AI memory chip demand, but falls short of analysts' expectations.
- Rio Tinto reports a 47% rise in first-half earnings to $6.66 billion, a 15% increase in revenue, and raises its interim dividend to $2.11 per share.
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Australia faces opposition from X over its teen social media ban law due to concerns about procedural fairness and international law.
- UltraTech Cement plans a 50-billion-rupee bond sale with tenors of 6 months, 2 years, 3 years, and 5 years at approximately 7.2% coupons.
- Woodside Energy reports a 28% increase in Q2 revenue to $4.19 billion, driven by higher oil and gas prices, while tightening its 2026 production forecast to 174-185 MMboe.
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