North America:
- Apple shares surged following Trump's tariff relief and US manufacturing investments.
- Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill orforglipron showed significant efficacy in trials, but underperformed compared to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.
- Microsoft launched Azure Storage Discovery amid an AI infrastructure boom.
- United Airlines faced significant flight delays due to a technology glitch, resolved without air traffic control system issues.
- Airbnb reported a 16% increase in Q2 2025 net income, announced a $6 billion share buyback, but faces concerns over travel demand slowdown.
- General Motors partnered with Hyundai to develop five new vehicles, including an electric van for North America.
- Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan faces resignation calls from President Trump and Senator Tom Cotton over Chinese firm ties.
- Blackstone acquired Enverus for $6.5 billion amidst falling energy shares.
Europe:
- CRH PLC shares surged 8% on robust quarterly results, a new share buyback, and increased earnings forecast.
- Siemens reported strong Q3 2024/25 results, surpassing expectations despite trade tensions.
- Maersk increased its full-year profit forecast following a strong second quarter.
- Zurich Insurance reported a record operating profit and a 6% rise, though net profit missed expectations.
- Allianz reported better-than-expected Q2 profits and reaffirmed its full-year 2025 profit forecast.
- Rheinmetall confirmed its full-year forecast despite Q2 sales shortfall and plans to sell its Power Systems business.
- Deutsche Telekom raised annual targets after Q2 revenue surpassed expectations, despite a 2.9% share drop.
- Merck KGaA's Q2 results fell short due to a weak dollar, but raised full-year earnings guidance.
Rest of the world:
- Nayara Energy seeks ships from India for refined fuels due to EU sanctions.
OpenAI discusses a potential secondary stock sale valued at $500 billion.
- New World Development shares surged on potential take-private deal talks.
- Toyota Motor cut its full-year operating profit estimate by 16% due to US tariffs.
- Sony Group reported a significant increase in quarterly net profit, raising its annual profit forecast.
- DBS Group's Q2 net profit increased by 1% to S$2.82 billion, surpassing expectations.
AMP Ltd reported a 9.2% rise in half-year profit, driven by platform growth.
- Reliance Industries reports strong fuel demand and a positive retail outlook despite tariff concerns.
- Tokyo Electron Ltd. dismissed a former employee involved in an intellectual property case in Taiwan.
