North America:

  • Apple shares surged following Trump's tariff relief and US manufacturing investments.
  • Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill orforglipron showed significant efficacy in trials, but underperformed compared to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.
  • Microsoft launched Azure Storage Discovery amid an AI infrastructure boom.
  • United Airlines faced significant flight delays due to a technology glitch, resolved without air traffic control system issues.
  • Airbnb reported a 16% increase in Q2 2025 net income, announced a $6 billion share buyback, but faces concerns over travel demand slowdown.
  • General Motors partnered with Hyundai to develop five new vehicles, including an electric van for North America.
  • Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan faces resignation calls from President Trump and Senator Tom Cotton over Chinese firm ties.
  • Blackstone acquired Enverus for $6.5 billion amidst falling energy shares.

Europe:

  • CRH PLC shares surged 8% on robust quarterly results, a new share buyback, and increased earnings forecast.
  • Siemens reported strong Q3 2024/25 results, surpassing expectations despite trade tensions.
  • Maersk increased its full-year profit forecast following a strong second quarter.
  • Zurich Insurance reported a record operating profit and a 6% rise, though net profit missed expectations.
  • Allianz reported better-than-expected Q2 profits and reaffirmed its full-year 2025 profit forecast.
  • Rheinmetall confirmed its full-year forecast despite Q2 sales shortfall and plans to sell its Power Systems business.
  • Deutsche Telekom raised annual targets after Q2 revenue surpassed expectations, despite a 2.9% share drop.
  • Merck KGaA's Q2 results fell short due to a weak dollar, but raised full-year earnings guidance.

Rest of the world:

  • Nayara Energy seeks ships from India for refined fuels due to EU sanctions.
  • OpenAI discusses a potential secondary stock sale valued at $500 billion.
  • New World Development shares surged on potential take-private deal talks.
  • Toyota Motor cut its full-year operating profit estimate by 16% due to US tariffs.
  • Sony Group reported a significant increase in quarterly net profit, raising its annual profit forecast.
  • DBS Group's Q2 net profit increased by 1% to S$2.82 billion, surpassing expectations.
  • AMP Ltd reported a 9.2% rise in half-year profit, driven by platform growth.
  • Reliance Industries reports strong fuel demand and a positive retail outlook despite tariff concerns.
  • Tokyo Electron Ltd. dismissed a former employee involved in an intellectual property case in Taiwan.