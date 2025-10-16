TSMC Keeps the Dream Alive

Before the first bell rung in New York, traders are already parsing earnings from a Taiwanese chip colossus with the intensity of medieval monks poring over chicken entrails for signs of divine favor. This Thursday, TSMC once again obliged their obsession. With a record quarterly profit and a raised revenue forecast, the world's most advanced chipmaker provided what markets have been craving: a reason to believe, again, in the gospel of artificial intelligence.