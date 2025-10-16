Global markets live: Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Exxon Mobil, Nestle…
North America :
- Apple CEO Tim Cook met with China's Vice Premier to discuss investments, updated premium products, shifted production to Vietnam, and faced executive departures to Meta amidst launching new AI-focused devices.
- Microsoft plans to manufacture most new products outside China starting 2026 and avoids a French antitrust probe.
- Meta Platforms is investing $1.5 billion in a new Texas data center and has entered a strategic partnership with Arm Holdings PLC to enhance AI efficiency.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated financial targets, forecasted fiscal 2026 results below estimates, and increased its annual dividend by 10%.
- Activision Blizzard workers form a union.
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp announced a quarterly common stock dividend and reported a significant profit increase in Q3.
- U.S. Bancorp reported an 18% increase in third-quarter profit to $2.001 billion, driven by higher interest income and fee revenue.
- Exxon Mobil initiated its first upstream production in Brazil and engaged Worley Ltd. for a construction contract on the Baytown project.
- Fossil Group extended the exchange offer for its senior notes, leading to a significant drop in its stock price.
- SL Green Realty Corp. reported strong third-quarter earnings, acquiring Park Avenue Tower for $730 million.
- Hyperfine announced a $17.5 million public offering and reported Q3 sales of $3.4 million.
Europe :
- Nestle announced plans to eliminate 16,000 jobs under new CEO Philipp Navratil's cost-saving strategy.
- Nordea Bank exceeded third-quarter earnings expectations and received ECB approval for a EUR 250 million share buyback.
- ABB reported strong Q3 2025 results with a 29% increase in EPS and a 12% rise in profits.
- Bavarian Nordic board recommended accepting Innosera's increased takeover offer of $38.94 per share.
- Merck KGaA presented its 2026 outlook, targeting improvements in life science and electronics sectors.
- Novartis' drug Fabhalta (Iptacopan) met the primary endpoint in multiple Phase III trials for treating IgA nephropathy.
- EQT outlined an investment exit strategy and raised EUR 2 billion in Q3 gross inflows.
Rest of the world:
- TSMC's robust earnings and raised revenue forecasts buoyed emerging market stocks and Asian currencies.
- Axis Bank reported improved asset quality and lower credit costs in the second quarter.
- Santos reduced its annual production guidance due to delays and weather-related disruptions.
- Eternal reported a sequential increase in second-quarter profit to 650 million rupees.
- SEBI issued an interim order against two CERC officials for allegedly trading on price-sensitive information.
- Premier Group Limited intends to acquire RFG Holdings Limited through a share swap deal.
South Korean automakers' shares surged due to optimism about a potential U.S. trade deal.
