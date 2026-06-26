Global markets live: Apple, Microsoft, Micron, JPMorgan Chase…

Every day, the Marketscreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Apple raises prices on Macs, iPads, and other devices to counter a 98% surge in memory-chip costs, impacting Asian stock markets.

Microsoft is under investigation by Italy's Competition Authority for alleged unfair pricing practices related to AI tools in its Microsoft 365 suite.

Micron Technology briefly surpasses Meta and Tesla in market cap due to strong AI-driven demand and a positive earnings forecast.

JPMorgan Chase promotes Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh to co-presidents as part of Jamie Dimon's succession plan.

RTX's Raytheon secures a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy for the production of AIM-9X Block II missiles, with completion expected by September 2029.

Titan Mining secures up to 50-year leases with the US Army to build a graphite purification facility, enhancing domestic e-graphite supply chain capabilities. Europe: Volkswagen announces a major restructuring plan, including up to 100,000 job cuts and potential factory closures, to enhance competitiveness and adapt its business model.

Bayer shares rise 19% after a favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling eliminates key liability claims related to Roundup, positively impacting its legal and financial outlook.

Zalando faces a BaFin investigation into its consolidated financial statements and management report, particularly concerning the acquisition of About You, leading to significant drops in its share price.

Indutrade acquires Norwegian company Autek, a specialist in process control and field instruments for the energy sector, with reported revenue of 170 million SEK.

Swatch is suing Samsung for $170 million in damages over digital clones of Swatch watches on Samsung smartwatches.

Stellantis and Nissan are in discussions to acquire specific assets of Marelli Holdings, focusing on suspension systems and cockpit technology, respectively. Rest of World: Lingyi iTech debuts on the Hong Kong stock exchange, raising HK$8.3 billion and securing major U.S. and China clients while expanding into humanoid robotics.

China Eastern Airlines will purchase 25 Airbus A330neo aircraft for approximately $9.4 billion, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2033.

BHP Group restructures its leadership by splitting the President Americas role into North and South American positions and creating a chief enterprise performance officer to enhance growth and operational focus.

SoftBank shares plunged over 13% due to reports of OpenAI's potential IPO delay, contributing to a 3.7% drop in the Nikkei.

Evergreen Marine reports its ship Ever Lovely was struck by an unknown object off Oman but successfully departed the Strait of Hormuz.