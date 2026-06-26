Global markets live: Apple, Microsoft, Micron, JPMorgan Chase…
Every day, the Marketscreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Apple raises prices on Macs, iPads, and other devices to counter a 98% surge in memory-chip costs, impacting Asian stock markets.
- Microsoft is under investigation by Italy's Competition Authority for alleged unfair pricing practices related to AI tools in its Microsoft 365 suite.
- Micron Technology briefly surpasses Meta and Tesla in market cap due to strong AI-driven demand and a positive earnings forecast.
- JPMorgan Chase promotes Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh to co-presidents as part of Jamie Dimon's succession plan.
- RTX's Raytheon secures a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy for the production of AIM-9X Block II missiles, with completion expected by September 2029.
- Titan Mining secures up to 50-year leases with the US Army to build a graphite purification facility, enhancing domestic e-graphite supply chain capabilities.
Europe:
- Volkswagen announces a major restructuring plan, including up to 100,000 job cuts and potential factory closures, to enhance competitiveness and adapt its business model.
- Bayer shares rise 19% after a favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling eliminates key liability claims related to Roundup, positively impacting its legal and financial outlook.
- Zalando faces a BaFin investigation into its consolidated financial statements and management report, particularly concerning the acquisition of About You, leading to significant drops in its share price.
- Indutrade acquires Norwegian company Autek, a specialist in process control and field instruments for the energy sector, with reported revenue of 170 million SEK.
- Swatch is suing Samsung for $170 million in damages over digital clones of Swatch watches on Samsung smartwatches.
- Stellantis and Nissan are in discussions to acquire specific assets of Marelli Holdings, focusing on suspension systems and cockpit technology, respectively.
Rest of World:
- Lingyi iTech debuts on the Hong Kong stock exchange, raising HK$8.3 billion and securing major U.S. and China clients while expanding into humanoid robotics.
- China Eastern Airlines will purchase 25 Airbus A330neo aircraft for approximately $9.4 billion, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2033.
- BHP Group restructures its leadership by splitting the President Americas role into North and South American positions and creating a chief enterprise performance officer to enhance growth and operational focus.
- SoftBank shares plunged over 13% due to reports of OpenAI's potential IPO delay, contributing to a 3.7% drop in the Nikkei.
- Evergreen Marine reports its ship Ever Lovely was struck by an unknown object off Oman but successfully departed the Strait of Hormuz.
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