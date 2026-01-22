Escalate, De-Escalate, Repeat

By the time Donald Trump arrived in Davos, nerves were already frayed. What followed was unexpected, to say the least. After insisting he would secure Greenland "the easy way or the hard way," the president abruptly retreated, replacing threats with a hazy promise of a coming "framework." By Wednesday evening, the panic had ebbed. By Thursday morning, investors were behaving as though nothing unusual had occurred, once again.