Global markets live: Apple, Microsoft, Walmart, Paramount, Volkswagen…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Apple is transforming Siri into a chatbot embedded in iOS, macOS, and iPadOS, powered by a high-end version of Google's Gemini model.
- Microsoft experiences a broad outage affecting 365, Store, Teams, and Outlook service users.
- Walmart to sell shares in PhonePe's Indian IPO.
- Procter & Gamble reports second-quarter revenue below estimates due to weak U.S. consumer spending, while adjusted earnings exceed expectations.
- Paramount extends the deadline for its hostile tender offer for Warner Bros Discovery to February 20.
- ManpowerGroup anticipates global staffing market stabilization and potential growth in 2026.
- Freeport-McMoRan beats fourth-quarter profit estimates driven by rising copper prices.
- Lemonade announces a 50% insurance rate cut for Tesla drivers using Full Self-Driving, citing data that shows improved safety.
- WestJet's reversal on reducing economy seat pitch highlights the risks airlines face when compromising passenger comfort for increased revenue.
Europe:
- Volkswagen's automotive division reported a net cash flow of approximately 6 billion euros in 2025, surpassing expectations and boosting its share price.
- Volkswagen plans to streamline decision-making through a new cross-brand management board, aiming for $1.2 billion in savings with a focus on production efficiency and improved liquidity.
- EQT acquires Coller Capital for up to $3.7 billion, expanding its presence in the secondary private equity market.
- EQT raises its 2025 dividend to 5 SEK per share, reports higher FAUM, and announces the acquisition of Coller Capital.
- Societe Generale plans to cut around 1,800 jobs in France to reduce costs.
- Bankinter's CFO projects increased net income and continued record performance, with net interest income expected to grow in 2026.
- Essity's earnings report led to a negative market reaction, but a potential buyback program and cost savings are anticipated to drive a rebound.
- Telenor's share price increased by 8.1% following the sale of its 24.95% stake in True Corporation for approximately $3.9 billion.
- SSAB has delivered fossil-fuel-free steel to Rheinmetall, marking a first in defense manufacturing.
- Prudential PLC increases its stake in Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad to 70% for around $375 million.
Rest of the world:
- IndiGo CFO anticipates a moderation in unit revenues for the fourth quarter of FY26.
- Eni has sold a 10% stake in the Baleine offshore project to SOCAR.
- Fortescue's second-quarter iron ore shipments increased by 2% year-over-year, with costs rising to $19.10 per wet ton.
- South32 reports consistent first-half production performance, a 16.7% rise in second-quarter manganese output, and maintains FY26 production guidance for its operated assets.
-
South Korea's economy contracted in Q4 2025, but an AI boom could improve its growth outlook. The Kospi index crosses 5000 for the first time after strong gains led by semiconductor and battery stocks.
- Malaysia stocks inch higher after Bank Negara Malaysia keeps rates unchanged and projects robust growth for 2025.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026