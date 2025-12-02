Global markets live: Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, Netflix, Shopify…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Apple faces Dutch jurisdiction over antitrust lawsuits related to App Store practices and German scrutiny over app tracking rules.
OpenAI delays advertising in ChatGPT to focus on product enhancements and partners with Thrive Holdings to integrate AI into traditional industries.
- Tesla reports a 9.9% increase in China-made EV sales in November, despite declines in Portugal and Italy.
- Nvidia invests $2 billion in Synopsys to enhance chip-design and self-driving car development.
- Amazon reduces referral and fulfillment fees in European apparel markets and expands ultra-fast grocery delivery in the U.S.
- Netflix submits a predominantly cash acquisition offer for Warner Bros. Discovery.
- Shopify experiences a significant outage during Cyber Monday, impacting small businesses and causing a 3.8% stock price drop.
- Nippon Steel plans to invest $11 billion to revitalize its U.S. Steel unit by 2028.
Europe:
- Bayer shares surge after U.S. government support for a Supreme Court review of its Roundup Glyphosate litigation.
- Airbus faces challenges with JetBlue's fleet software modifications and A320 delivery quality issues.
- Santander sells a 3.5% stake in its Polish unit, Santander Bank Polska, for approximately $480 million.
- Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust merger with Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust blocked by Saba Capital.
- Amazon reduces fees in European apparel markets to compete with Shein and Temu.
Rest of the world:
- Samsung Electronics launches the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone to enhance its position in the foldable market.
- China Vanke requests a one-year deferral on a two billion yuan onshore bond repayment due to liquidity pressures.
- Taiwan indicts the Taiwanese unit of Tokyo Electron for allegedly stealing trade secrets from TSMC.
Klook plans to list in the US in early 2026 amidst speculation about a Bank of Japan rate hike.
- Coupang faces a data breach leading to calls for tougher data protection regulations in South Korea.
