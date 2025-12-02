North America:

  • Apple faces Dutch jurisdiction over antitrust lawsuits related to App Store practices and German scrutiny over app tracking rules.
  • OpenAI delays advertising in ChatGPT to focus on product enhancements and partners with Thrive Holdings to integrate AI into traditional industries.
  • Tesla reports a 9.9% increase in China-made EV sales in November, despite declines in Portugal and Italy.
  • Nvidia invests $2 billion in Synopsys to enhance chip-design and self-driving car development.
  • Amazon reduces referral and fulfillment fees in European apparel markets and expands ultra-fast grocery delivery in the U.S.
  • Netflix submits a predominantly cash acquisition offer for Warner Bros. Discovery.
  • Shopify experiences a significant outage during Cyber Monday, impacting small businesses and causing a 3.8% stock price drop.
  • Nippon Steel plans to invest $11 billion to revitalize its U.S. Steel unit by 2028.

Europe:

  • Bayer shares surge after U.S. government support for a Supreme Court review of its Roundup Glyphosate litigation.
  • Airbus faces challenges with JetBlue's fleet software modifications and A320 delivery quality issues.
  • Santander sells a 3.5% stake in its Polish unit, Santander Bank Polska, for approximately $480 million.
  • Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust merger with Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust blocked by Saba Capital.
  • Amazon reduces fees in European apparel markets to compete with Shein and Temu.

Rest of the world:

  • Samsung Electronics launches the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone to enhance its position in the foldable market.
  • China Vanke requests a one-year deferral on a two billion yuan onshore bond repayment due to liquidity pressures.
  • Taiwan indicts the Taiwanese unit of Tokyo Electron for allegedly stealing trade secrets from TSMC.
  • Klook plans to list in the US in early 2026 amidst speculation about a Bank of Japan rate hike.
  • Coupang faces a data breach leading to calls for tougher data protection regulations in South Korea.