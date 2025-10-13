North America:

  • Blackstone is contemplating a bid for Big Yellow while selling logistics assets to Tritax Big Box for $1.39 billion.
  • AstraZeneca has reached an agreement with the US government to lower drug prices.
  • Pfizer will showcase its progress in respiratory and infectious disease research at IDWeek 2025.
  • Fastenal Company reported Q3 2025 earnings that met sales growth expectations but missed profit estimates.
  • Exxon Mobil's CEO predicted a tighter oil market in the medium to long term.
  • Caterpillar is set to acquire RPMGlobal for $730 million.
  • Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory increased production in Q4, aligning with China's car sales growth.
  • Lloyds Banking Group has allocated an additional GBP800 million provision due to mis-selling in motor finance.

Europe:

  • Big Yellow Group shares surged following Blackstone's potential acquisition bid.
  • Stellantis postponed the unveiling of its new CEO's strategic plan.
  • Allwyn and OPAP agreed to merge, forming a European gambling conglomerate valued at approximately $18.6 billion.
  • Oxford Instruments PLC experienced a decline in first-half sales and muted forecasts.
  • Meyer Burger Technology AG announced it will resume trading on October 13 after bankruptcy.

Rest of the world:

  • Wayve Technologies is negotiating with Microsoft and SoftBank for a $2 billion fundraising deal.
  • Air India directed to inspect emergency power systems on some Boeing 787 jets.
  • Tabby invests in NVIDIA HGX systems.
  • HKEX appointed Phillip Wu as managing director and expanded its commodities business.
  • China Vanke Chairman Xin Jie resigns, replaced by Huang Liping.
  • InnoTek shares surged 23% after securing a contract to supply components to Nvidia.
  • LG Electronics announced Q3 2025 sales of KRW 21,875.1 billion, with an 8.4% drop in operating profit.
  • Genting Berhad launched a $1.6 billion cash offer to take Genting Malaysia private.
  • Treasury Wine Estates halted its share buyback and retracted FY26 earnings guidance.
  • Coral Laboratories approved a proposal to expand manufacturing capacity at its Dehradun plant.