The Presidential Whiplash Index

Donald Trump can move markets with fewer words than most central bankers use in a footnote. A single post on Truth Social is enough to send traders scrambling for either champagne or shelter. Friday brought panic, as his vow to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese exports sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq tumbling in their steepest weekly declines in months. By Monday morning, relief had arrived. Not through a policy shift, nor a new trade deal, but through a weekend message that "it will all be fine." With those words, Wall Street futures soared, and investors collectively decided to exhale.