Global markets live: Blackstone, Pfizer, Tesla, Stellantis, AstraZeneca…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Blackstone is contemplating a bid for Big Yellow while selling logistics assets to Tritax Big Box for $1.39 billion.
- AstraZeneca has reached an agreement with the US government to lower drug prices.
- Pfizer will showcase its progress in respiratory and infectious disease research at IDWeek 2025.
- Fastenal Company reported Q3 2025 earnings that met sales growth expectations but missed profit estimates.
- Exxon Mobil's CEO predicted a tighter oil market in the medium to long term.
- Caterpillar is set to acquire RPMGlobal for $730 million.
- Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory increased production in Q4, aligning with China's car sales growth.
- Lloyds Banking Group has allocated an additional GBP800 million provision due to mis-selling in motor finance.
Europe:
- Big Yellow Group shares surged following Blackstone's potential acquisition bid.
- Stellantis postponed the unveiling of its new CEO's strategic plan.
-
Allwyn and OPAP agreed to merge, forming a European gambling conglomerate valued at approximately $18.6 billion.
- Oxford Instruments PLC experienced a decline in first-half sales and muted forecasts.
- Meyer Burger Technology AG announced it will resume trading on October 13 after bankruptcy.
Rest of the world:
- Wayve Technologies is negotiating with Microsoft and SoftBank for a $2 billion fundraising deal.
-
Air India directed to inspect emergency power systems on some Boeing 787 jets.
-
Tabby invests in NVIDIA HGX systems.
- HKEX appointed Phillip Wu as managing director and expanded its commodities business.
- China Vanke Chairman Xin Jie resigns, replaced by Huang Liping.
- InnoTek shares surged 23% after securing a contract to supply components to Nvidia.
- LG Electronics announced Q3 2025 sales of KRW 21,875.1 billion, with an 8.4% drop in operating profit.
-
Genting Berhad launched a $1.6 billion cash offer to take Genting Malaysia private.
- Treasury Wine Estates halted its share buyback and retracted FY26 earnings guidance.
- Coral Laboratories approved a proposal to expand manufacturing capacity at its Dehradun plant.
© MarketScreener.com - 2025