Global markets live: Boeing, Domino's Pizza, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alibaba, TSMC…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Boeing secures a firm order from Philippine Airlines for 15 787-10 Dreamliners, supporting fleet modernization.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb expands its partnership with Nvidia and acquires its next-generation AI computing system to accelerate drug discovery.
- Domino's Pizza beats quarterly revenue estimates as supply-chain growth offsets weak consumer demand.
-
Jersey Mike's Subs sets IPO terms with a price range of $21 to $25 per share, aiming for a market capitalization of nearly $8 billion.
- Brookfield Asset Management and CPP Investments agree to acquire LXP Industrial Trust in a $5.2 billion all-cash transaction.
Europe:
- Segro rejects a third sweetened $18.2 billion (£13.5 billion) takeover bid from Prologis, citing undervaluation.
- Alibaba fined €550 million by the European Union for violations of the Digital Services Act.
- Sandvik receives multiple target price adjustments and outlook changes from analysts following its earnings report.
- Munters shares surged after a strong quarterly report showcasing a robust order book.
- AAK sees multiple analyst price target adjustments and some downgrades, reflecting varied outlooks.
- Telia sees changes in stock ownership by executives and analyst price target adjustments.
- Lagercrantz Group's Q1 earnings report leads to multiple upgrades to 'Buy' from analysts.
Rest of World:
- TSMC significantly increases its Arizona investment to $265 billion, driven by strong demand for AI semiconductors.
- South32 reports a 10% decline in Q4 copper production due to lower-grade material and weather disruptions.
- Fletcher Building's subsidiary Golden Bay Cement receives NZ$60 million in government funding for decarbonization efforts.
-
Caspian Pipeline Consortium suspends oil loadings at its Black Sea terminal after a drone strike on the tanker NELSA.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026