North America:

  • Boeing secures multiple aircraft sales and firm orders, including from MSC Air Cargo, Uganda Airlines, and Luxair.
  • Novo Nordisk sues Eli Lilly, accusing it of false advertising.
  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns the UK government against increasing bank taxes.
  • Meta Platforms faces a seven-week trial in Tennessee over claims that Instagram was designed to be addictive to teenagers.
  • Tesla faces investor scrutiny as heavy AI and robotics spending is expected to result in its first quarterly cash burn in over two years.
  • 3M Company raises its full-year financial guidance due to stronger-than-expected demand and cost-control measures.
  • Microsoft enters a multibillion-dollar agreement to support Mistral's AI infrastructure expansion in Europe.
  • Archer Aviation shares rose over 20% after revealing 'Thunder,' an autonomous military eVTOL.
  • RTX subsidiary Raytheon Missiles and Defense secures a $1.81 billion contract modification for U.S. Navy radar production.
  • Anthropic reaches a record $1.5 billion copyright settlement amidst legal challenges and AI competition.

Europe:

  • Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury confirms the company is on track to meet its annual target of 870 aircraft deliveries.
  • Compass Group reports a 7.1% rise in Q3 organic revenue, driven by strong workplace dining demand.
  • Hexpol receives multiple target price adjustments and rating updates, reflecting increased optimism.
  • Mitie Group PLC accepts a GBP3.1 billion cash takeover offer from OCS Group.
  • Jungheinrich is under investigation by German financial regulator BaFin for potential accounting irregularities.
  • Fenix Outdoor reports a decline in Q2 2026 revenue, driven by a weak German market and logistical challenges.

Rest of World:

  • Samsung Electronics establishes a dedicated 'Robotics eXperience' division to accelerate robotics commercialization.
  • TSMC plans to increase chip prices by up to 10% starting in 2027.
  • SBI Funds Management shares surged nearly 9% in their Mumbai market debut after completing India's largest IPO of the year.
  • ADNOC announces a USD 6.2 billion investment in the Umm Shaif offshore gas project.
  • TVS Motor reports a 51.4% surge in quarterly profit driven by robust demand for premium motorcycles and electric scooters.