Global markets live: Boeing, Eli Lilly, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla, Microsoft…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Boeing secures multiple aircraft sales and firm orders, including from MSC Air Cargo, Uganda Airlines, and Luxair.
- Novo Nordisk sues Eli Lilly, accusing it of false advertising.
- JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns the UK government against increasing bank taxes.
- Meta Platforms faces a seven-week trial in Tennessee over claims that Instagram was designed to be addictive to teenagers.
- Tesla faces investor scrutiny as heavy AI and robotics spending is expected to result in its first quarterly cash burn in over two years.
- 3M Company raises its full-year financial guidance due to stronger-than-expected demand and cost-control measures.
- Microsoft enters a multibillion-dollar agreement to support Mistral's AI infrastructure expansion in Europe.
- Archer Aviation shares rose over 20% after revealing 'Thunder,' an autonomous military eVTOL.
- RTX subsidiary Raytheon Missiles and Defense secures a $1.81 billion contract modification for U.S. Navy radar production.
- Anthropic reaches a record $1.5 billion copyright settlement amidst legal challenges and AI competition.
Europe:
- Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury confirms the company is on track to meet its annual target of 870 aircraft deliveries.
- Compass Group reports a 7.1% rise in Q3 organic revenue, driven by strong workplace dining demand.
- Hexpol receives multiple target price adjustments and rating updates, reflecting increased optimism.
- Mitie Group PLC accepts a GBP3.1 billion cash takeover offer from OCS Group.
- Jungheinrich is under investigation by German financial regulator BaFin for potential accounting irregularities.
- Fenix Outdoor reports a decline in Q2 2026 revenue, driven by a weak German market and logistical challenges.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics establishes a dedicated 'Robotics eXperience' division to accelerate robotics commercialization.
- TSMC plans to increase chip prices by up to 10% starting in 2027.
- SBI Funds Management shares surged nearly 9% in their Mumbai market debut after completing India's largest IPO of the year.
- ADNOC announces a USD 6.2 billion investment in the Umm Shaif offshore gas project.
- TVS Motor reports a 51.4% surge in quarterly profit driven by robust demand for premium motorcycles and electric scooters.
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