Global markets live: Boeing, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Amazon, Eni…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Boeing set to ease 737 MAX production restrictions, secures orders from Turkish Airlines and Norwegian Air Shuttle.

set to ease 737 MAX production restrictions, secures orders from Turkish Airlines and Norwegian Air Shuttle. Meta Platforms launches ad-free subscription in the UK, explores ad targeting with Google's Gemini AI, faces EU charges, and has joint venture with Reliance approved.

launches ad-free subscription in the UK, explores ad targeting with Google's Gemini AI, faces EU charges, and has joint venture with Reliance approved. Eli Lilly receives EU approval for Kisunla for Alzheimer's and FDA approval for Inluriyo for breast cancer.

receives EU approval for Kisunla for Alzheimer's and FDA approval for Inluriyo for breast cancer. Microsoft halts services to Israeli defense unit over surveillance concerns.

halts services to Israeli defense unit over surveillance concerns. Amazon faces $2.5 billion penalty for deceptive Prime sign-ups, settles with FTC, and scrutinized over H-1B visa use.

faces $2.5 billion penalty for deceptive Prime sign-ups, settles with FTC, and scrutinized over H-1B visa use. Oracle part of a plan to acquire a 45% stake in TikTok's US operations with Silver Lake and MGX.

part of a plan to acquire a 45% stake in TikTok's US operations with Silver Lake and MGX. Costco beats quarterly revenue estimates but falls short on fourth-quarter sales and same-store growth.

beats quarterly revenue estimates but falls short on fourth-quarter sales and same-store growth. Intel seeks investments or partnerships with TSMC and Apple for comeback efforts.

seeks investments or partnerships with TSMC and Apple for comeback efforts. BMW recalls nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to fire risk.

recalls nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to fire risk. CoreWeave expands partnership with OpenAI in a deal valued up to $6.5 billion.

expands partnership with OpenAI in a deal valued up to $6.5 billion. Tiptree agrees to pay a $49.5 million termination fee to DB Insurance if a superior proposal is accepted. Europe: Volkswagen reduces production at two German plants due to weak EV demand and faces a court ruling on diesel emissions scandal.

reduces production at two German plants due to weak EV demand and faces a court ruling on diesel emissions scandal. Eni fined €936 million by Italian Competition Authority for biofuel price-fixing cartel, plans to appeal.

fined €936 million by Italian Competition Authority for biofuel price-fixing cartel, plans to appeal. Nestlé appoints Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen as new CEO of Nespresso.

appoints Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen as new CEO of Nespresso. OLX acquires La Centrale for 1.1 billion euros.

Roche and Novartis highlight U.S. investments to mitigate impact of new pharmaceutical tariffs.

and Novartis highlight U.S. investments to mitigate impact of new pharmaceutical tariffs. DNO resumes oil exports from Tawke license through Iraq-Turkey pipeline. Rest of the world: Taiwan aims to double chip and electronics exports to India in five to seven years.

aims to double chip and electronics exports to India in five to seven years. Waaree Energies under investigation by the US for allegedly evading solar tariff duties.

under investigation by the US for allegedly evading solar tariff duties. JSW Steel receives India's Supreme Court approval for $2.3 billion takeover of Bhushan Power and Steel.

receives India's Supreme Court approval for $2.3 billion takeover of Bhushan Power and Steel. Nidec Corp submits delayed annual report for FY 2024/25 with auditor withholding opinion.

submits delayed annual report for FY 2024/25 with auditor withholding opinion. Tomoe Engineering Co announces secondary offering, cancellation of treasury shares, and plans to acquire additional shares.

announces secondary offering, cancellation of treasury shares, and plans to acquire additional shares. Horizon Robotics raises $821 million through top-up share placement in Hong Kong.