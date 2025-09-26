North America:

  • Boeing set to ease 737 MAX production restrictions, secures orders from Turkish Airlines and Norwegian Air Shuttle.
  • Meta Platforms launches ad-free subscription in the UK, explores ad targeting with Google's Gemini AI, faces EU charges, and has joint venture with Reliance approved.
  • Eli Lilly receives EU approval for Kisunla for Alzheimer's and FDA approval for Inluriyo for breast cancer.
  • Microsoft halts services to Israeli defense unit over surveillance concerns.
  • Amazon faces $2.5 billion penalty for deceptive Prime sign-ups, settles with FTC, and scrutinized over H-1B visa use.
  • Oracle part of a plan to acquire a 45% stake in TikTok's US operations with Silver Lake and MGX.
  • Costco beats quarterly revenue estimates but falls short on fourth-quarter sales and same-store growth.
  • Intel seeks investments or partnerships with TSMC and Apple for comeback efforts.
  • BMW recalls nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to fire risk.
  • CoreWeave expands partnership with OpenAI in a deal valued up to $6.5 billion.
  • Tiptree agrees to pay a $49.5 million termination fee to DB Insurance if a superior proposal is accepted.

Europe:

  • Volkswagen reduces production at two German plants due to weak EV demand and faces a court ruling on diesel emissions scandal.
  • Eni fined €936 million by Italian Competition Authority for biofuel price-fixing cartel, plans to appeal.
  • Nestlé appoints Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen as new CEO of Nespresso.
  • OLX acquires La Centrale for 1.1 billion euros.
  • Roche and Novartis highlight U.S. investments to mitigate impact of new pharmaceutical tariffs.
  • DNO resumes oil exports from Tawke license through Iraq-Turkey pipeline.

Rest of the world:

  • Taiwan aims to double chip and electronics exports to India in five to seven years.
  • Waaree Energies under investigation by the US for allegedly evading solar tariff duties.
  • JSW Steel receives India's Supreme Court approval for $2.3 billion takeover of Bhushan Power and Steel.
  • Nidec Corp submits delayed annual report for FY 2024/25 with auditor withholding opinion.
  • Tomoe Engineering Co announces secondary offering, cancellation of treasury shares, and plans to acquire additional shares.
  • Horizon Robotics raises $821 million through top-up share placement in Hong Kong.