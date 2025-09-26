Global markets live: Boeing, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Amazon, Eni…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Boeing set to ease 737 MAX production restrictions, secures orders from Turkish Airlines and Norwegian Air Shuttle.
- Meta Platforms launches ad-free subscription in the UK, explores ad targeting with Google's Gemini AI, faces EU charges, and has joint venture with Reliance approved.
- Eli Lilly receives EU approval for Kisunla for Alzheimer's and FDA approval for Inluriyo for breast cancer.
- Microsoft halts services to Israeli defense unit over surveillance concerns.
- Amazon faces $2.5 billion penalty for deceptive Prime sign-ups, settles with FTC, and scrutinized over H-1B visa use.
- Oracle part of a plan to acquire a 45% stake in TikTok's US operations with Silver Lake and MGX.
- Costco beats quarterly revenue estimates but falls short on fourth-quarter sales and same-store growth.
- Intel seeks investments or partnerships with TSMC and Apple for comeback efforts.
- BMW recalls nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to fire risk.
- CoreWeave expands partnership with OpenAI in a deal valued up to $6.5 billion.
- Tiptree agrees to pay a $49.5 million termination fee to DB Insurance if a superior proposal is accepted.
Europe:
- Volkswagen reduces production at two German plants due to weak EV demand and faces a court ruling on diesel emissions scandal.
- Eni fined €936 million by Italian Competition Authority for biofuel price-fixing cartel, plans to appeal.
- Nestlé appoints Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen as new CEO of Nespresso.
OLX acquires La Centrale for 1.1 billion euros.
- Roche and Novartis highlight U.S. investments to mitigate impact of new pharmaceutical tariffs.
- DNO resumes oil exports from Tawke license through Iraq-Turkey pipeline.
Rest of the world:
- Taiwan aims to double chip and electronics exports to India in five to seven years.
- Waaree Energies under investigation by the US for allegedly evading solar tariff duties.
- JSW Steel receives India's Supreme Court approval for $2.3 billion takeover of Bhushan Power and Steel.
- Nidec Corp submits delayed annual report for FY 2024/25 with auditor withholding opinion.
- Tomoe Engineering Co announces secondary offering, cancellation of treasury shares, and plans to acquire additional shares.
- Horizon Robotics raises $821 million through top-up share placement in Hong Kong.
