Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Boeing receives a record $50 billion order from Korean Air for 103 planes, marking the largest order from an Asia-based carrier.
- Nvidia anticipates significant market movements with its earnings report, potentially affecting its valuation by $260 billion, highlighting the AI sector's health.
- Newegg launches a gaming arena at its headquarters.
- Intel sees the US government acquiring a 10% stake, with President Trump aiming for more deals with struggling companies.
- General Motors recalls approximately 23,500 vehicles in the U.S. due to a risk of fuel leaks.
- AT&T acquires spectrum licenses from EchoStar for $23 billion.
- Eli Lilly reports significant weight loss results for its experimental GLP-1 pill, orforglipron, in a Phase 3 trial.
Canada enhances international ties with Germany through a partnership on critical minerals and energy, and signs a copper concentrate offtake agreement with Troilus Gold Corp.
Europe:
- Apple faces a German court ruling that the Apple Watch is not a CO2-neutral product.
- British American Tobacco sees Soraya Benchikh stepping down as CFO.
- Bunzl PLC reports a decrease in profit and modest sales growth for the first half of 2025, with plans to resume its share buyback program.
- John Wood Group PLC receives a reduced takeover offer from Sidara.
Siemens Mobility secures a contract to fully automate Paris Metro Line 13.
Rest of the world:
- Korean Air places a record $50 billion order for 103 Boeing planes, expanding into US, Latin American, and South American destinations.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund divests from Caterpillar and five Israeli banks due to human rights and ethics concerns.
Elon Musk's xAI files lawsuits against Apple and OpenAI for anti-competitive practices.
- Fortescue reports a 41% drop in annual profit due to declining iron ore prices, influenced by Trump's tariff threats.
- Mercedes-Benz sells its stake in Nissan Motor for approximately $324 million.
- Suzuki Motor plans to invest $8 billion in India over the next 5-6 years, aiming to export 50,000-100,000 electric vehicles annually.
- Coles Group reports a 3.5% drop in annual profit, missing expectations despite a 2.4% rise on a normalized basis.
- Mitsubishi Corp and its consortium withdraw from three offshore wind projects in Japan due to profitability concerns.
- PetroChina acquires natural gas facilities for $5.59 billion and reports a 5.4% decline in first-half profit.
