North America:

  • Nvidia anticipates significant market movements with its earnings report, potentially affecting its valuation by $260 billion, highlighting the AI sector's health.
  • Newegg launches a gaming arena at its headquarters.
  • Intel sees the US government acquiring a 10% stake, with President Trump aiming for more deals with struggling companies.
  • General Motors recalls approximately 23,500 vehicles in the U.S. due to a risk of fuel leaks.
  • AT&T acquires spectrum licenses from EchoStar for $23 billion.
  • Eli Lilly reports significant weight loss results for its experimental GLP-1 pill, orforglipron, in a Phase 3 trial.
  • Canada enhances international ties with Germany through a partnership on critical minerals and energy, and signs a copper concentrate offtake agreement with Troilus Gold Corp.

Europe:

  • Apple faces a German court ruling that the Apple Watch is not a CO2-neutral product.
  • British American Tobacco sees Soraya Benchikh stepping down as CFO.
  • Bunzl PLC reports a decrease in profit and modest sales growth for the first half of 2025, with plans to resume its share buyback program.
  • John Wood Group PLC receives a reduced takeover offer from Sidara.
  • Siemens Mobility secures a contract to fully automate Paris Metro Line 13.

Rest of the world:

  • Korean Air places a record $50 billion order for 103 Boeing planes, expanding into US, Latin American, and South American destinations.
  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund divests from Caterpillar and five Israeli banks due to human rights and ethics concerns.
  • Elon Musk's xAI files lawsuits against Apple and OpenAI for anti-competitive practices.
  • Fortescue reports a 41% drop in annual profit due to declining iron ore prices, influenced by Trump's tariff threats.
  • Mercedes-Benz sells its stake in Nissan Motor for approximately $324 million.
  • Suzuki Motor plans to invest $8 billion in India over the next 5-6 years, aiming to export 50,000-100,000 electric vehicles annually.
  • Coles Group reports a 3.5% drop in annual profit, missing expectations despite a 2.4% rise on a normalized basis.
  • Mitsubishi Corp and its consortium withdraw from three offshore wind projects in Japan due to profitability concerns.
  • PetroChina acquires natural gas facilities for $5.59 billion and reports a 5.4% decline in first-half profit.