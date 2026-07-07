Global markets live: Broadcom, Meta, Walmart, Intel, AbbVie…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Google invests in Proxima Fusion as the startup plans its fusion plant.
- Broadcom is expanding its custom-chip partnership with Apple; SK Hynix is exploring a US listing in connection with the deal.
- Meta faces USD 1.4 trillion in penalties sought by US states in a youth-safety trial.
- Walmart is cutting grocery prices amid Trump's focus on planned rollbacks.
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Syntiant, the AI chipmaker backed by Intel, has filed for a US IPO.
- AbbVie has raised its second-quarter and full-year adjusted EPS guidance.
Europe:
- Shell expects significantly higher Q2 results for its gas-trading division due to market volatility from the U.S.-Iran conflict, despite lower integrated gas production caused by Qatari facility damage.
- Saipem wins a $2 billion contract for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for the Kutei North Hub Field Development Project in East Kalimantan, Indonesia.
- TKMS secures a $12 billion Canadian contract for 12 Type 212CD submarines, significantly boosting its backlog and long-term revenue prospects.
- Sandvik reported strong Q2 results, prompting acquisitions in India and the US to expand its Mastercam business unit and global distribution network.
- Eastnine reports a modest decline in net income and EPS for Q2 2026, with €14.1 million operating net profit, €15.3 million rental income, and a Q2 management result of €7.3 million, while occupancy and gross rental income remain strong.
- Novo Nordisk will evaluate Vivani Medical's semaglutide implant NPM-139 for chronic weight management, with a Phase 1 study planned for mid-2026.
- Saab to supply NATO with up to 10 GlobalEye surveillance aircraft to replace its aging AWACS fleet, with deliveries potentially starting in 2030.
- Heckler & Koch reports successful prototypes of its AI-enabled drone-defense system and a record revenue forecast of 393 million euros for 2025 due to increased rifle orders.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals is acquiring Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for $10 billion to expand its portfolio in rare-disease and endocrine disease treatments.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics reported a record operating profit driven by booming AI-chip demand.
- Toyota plans to invest $3.6 billion in a new plant in Texas and relocate part of its Tacoma truck production from Mexico to the U.S. by 2030.
- SK Hynix launches a $28 billion U.S. share sale via ADRs on the Nasdaq to capitalize on the global AI boom and plans to bring the funds to South Korea by mid-July for investments in new fabs and chipmaking equipment.
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Luxshare Precision Industries priced its Hong Kong IPO at the top of its range, aiming to raise HK$24.27 billion ($3.09 billion).
- WiseTech Global co-founder Richard White steps down as chairman, with Raelene Murphy appointed as the new independent chair, effective immediately.
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