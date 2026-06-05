Global markets live: Broadcom, Nvidia, Boeing, Lululemon, Airbus…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Broadcom reported a narrow earnings miss and disappointing AI chip outlook, leading to its largest share decline since January 2025.
- Nvidia confirms certification of the three largest memory chipmakers to supply HBM4 for its AI accelerators.
- SpaceX is preparing for a record-breaking $75 billion IPO, with major Wall Street banks hosting high-profile events.
- Boeing is considering increasing 737 production to approximately 70 jets per month.
- Lululemon Athletica shares dropped as the company slashed its annual and 2026 revenue and earnings forecasts.
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Helion raised $465 million in a Series G funding round led by Thrive Capital, valuing the company at $15.5 billion.
- Liftoff Mobile’s shares surged 9% on their Nasdaq debut, valuing the Blackstone-backed company at about $4.18 billion.
Europe:
- Airbus delivered 81 aircraft in May, a 59% year-on-year increase, bringing total deliveries to 262 for the year.
- Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner experienced a nose-gear collapse at Frankfurt Airport, leading to injuries and an investigation.
- Sectra reports record Q4 revenue of SEK1.033bn, a 13% rise in revenue, and announces higher dividends.
- Nordnet shares rose 4.8% after Berenberg raised its recommendation to "buy" and set a new target price of 400 SEK.
- Xspray Pharma's Nilopki drug launch is delayed due to a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. FDA.
- Raspberry Pi Holdings shares rise 19% after raising its full-year earnings forecast due to strong first-half sales.
Rest of World:
- HSBC and AIA shares drop following reports that Hong Kong banks have stopped opening accounts for mainland Chinese clients.
- Dexus initiates a strategic review of its A$7.3 billion infrastructure funds following a New South Wales Supreme Court injunction.
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KPMG Australia is under investigation by Australia's corporate regulator over allegations of using confidential client information.
- Volvo Cars' Thai unit faces civil lawsuits over electric vehicle battery fires, following a global recall of 37,802 EX30 models.
- IOI Properties will replace Sime Darby as a component of Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index starting June 22.
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