Global markets live: Broadcom, Nvidia, Boeing, Lululemon, Airbus…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Broadcom reported a narrow earnings miss and disappointing AI chip outlook, leading to its largest share decline since January 2025.

Nvidia confirms certification of the three largest memory chipmakers to supply HBM4 for its AI accelerators.

SpaceX is preparing for a record-breaking $75 billion IPO, with major Wall Street banks hosting high-profile events.

Boeing is considering increasing 737 production to approximately 70 jets per month.

Lululemon Athletica shares dropped as the company slashed its annual and 2026 revenue and earnings forecasts.

Helion raised $465 million in a Series G funding round led by Thrive Capital, valuing the company at $15.5 billion.

Liftoff Mobile’s shares surged 9% on their Nasdaq debut, valuing the Blackstone-backed company at about $4.18 billion. Europe: Airbus delivered 81 aircraft in May, a 59% year-on-year increase, bringing total deliveries to 262 for the year.

Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner experienced a nose-gear collapse at Frankfurt Airport, leading to injuries and an investigation.

Sectra reports record Q4 revenue of SEK1.033bn, a 13% rise in revenue, and announces higher dividends.

Nordnet shares rose 4.8% after Berenberg raised its recommendation to "buy" and set a new target price of 400 SEK.

Xspray Pharma's Nilopki drug launch is delayed due to a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. FDA.

Raspberry Pi Holdings shares rise 19% after raising its full-year earnings forecast due to strong first-half sales. Rest of World: HSBC and AIA shares drop following reports that Hong Kong banks have stopped opening accounts for mainland Chinese clients.

Dexus initiates a strategic review of its A$7.3 billion infrastructure funds following a New South Wales Supreme Court injunction.

KPMG Australia is under investigation by Australia's corporate regulator over allegations of using confidential client information.

Volvo Cars' Thai unit faces civil lawsuits over electric vehicle battery fires, following a global recall of 37,802 EX30 models.

IOI Properties will replace Sime Darby as a component of Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index starting June 22.