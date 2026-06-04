Global markets live: Broadcom, Nvidia, Tesla, Google, IBM…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide.
North America:
- Broadcom reported a 48% increase in Q2 revenue driven by AI chip demand but missed revenue estimates, leading to a 12% stock drop as Q3 guidance fell short of expectations.
- Meta launches a new AI agent for businesses that can book appointments and close sales, driving a more than 3% jump in its shares.
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang visits South Korea to strengthen partnerships with Samsung and SK Hynix for AI chip supply.
- Blackstone limits withdrawals from its flagship private credit fund to 5% of shares after investors requested 10%.
- Liftoff Mobile raises $437 million in its initial public offering, achieving a market cap of nearly $3.9 billion.
- Honeywell’s quantum computing spin-off Quantinuum raises $1.68 billion in a U.S. IPO amid strong investor demand and government support for quantum technology.
- Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining raises $270 million in its U.S. IPO, capitalizing on renewed investor interest in fresh listings.
- Tesla expands its autonomous vehicle fleet by rolling out unsupervised robotaxis across the Austin metro area.
- Google and IBM have partnered to develop and deploy AI agents on Google Cloud for enterprise automation and decision-making.
- Alphabet has increased its equity capital raise to $84.75 billion to fund AI infrastructure expansion.
- Foxconn and Intel announce a partnership to build AI-optimized server racks and develop next-generation AI infrastructure for data-center scalability.
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Canada directs the CRTC to revise its online-streaming ruling to address trade tensions and avoid potential U.S. retaliation.
Europe:
- Universal Music Group repurchases €250 million of its own shares from Pershing Square after multiple failed takeover attempts and a significant stake sale.
- CMC Markets PLC surges 13% on strong earnings and positive future outlook, marking a significant gain among UK listed firms.
- Rémy Cointreau reported its 2025-2026 annual results with a modest margin decline but exceeding analyst expectations, despite a 5% revenue drop and 23.8% operating profit decrease, and announced a three-year revival plan targeting significant growth by 2028/29.
- ICA Group reports 5.6% revenue growth and a 7.6% EBITDA margin in Q1, exceeding market expectations despite higher IT and logistics costs.
- CMC Markets reports a pretax profit below analyst expectations due to a remediation charge in Australia, while projecting 2027 net operating income between £460m and £480m, surpassing forecasts.
Rest of World:
- Commonwealth Fusion Systems announces peer-reviewed validation for its planned 400-MW fusion power plant, ARC, in Virginia.
- LG Group adopts 10,000 Nvidia GPUs to train AI models and develop a humanoid robot at its AI research center.
- TSMC CEO C.C. Wei reports a confident outlook, driven by booming AI demand and plans for global manufacturing expansion.
- Africa Finance Corporation secured a record $2 billion syndicated loan to support infrastructure and industrial growth across Africa.
- Rajesh Exports denies SEBI allegations of inflated overseas revenue, maintaining the accuracy of its financial disclosures.
- Treasury Wine Estates is reviewing its Americas business, focusing on its "Power Brands" to drive growth, leading to a 12% increase in its shares.
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