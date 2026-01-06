North America :

  • Nvidia announced the Vera Rubin AI hardware platform with six new AI chips at CES 2026, targeting autonomous driving and AI-native storage.
  • Intel plans to ship its first 18A processors by the end of 2025 and unveiled the Panther Lake AI chip at CES.
  • RTX Corp awarded a contract by the U.S. for next-gen surveillance radars as part of air traffic control modernization.
  • Vistra Corp announced acquisitions of Cogentrix Energy for approximately $4 billion to expand power generation capacity.
  • Tesla faced declining sales in Germany and the UK due to competition from Chinese EV brands.
  • Goldman Sachs launched a secondaries advisory franchise in EMEA, securing a $665 million deal with Industry Ventures.
  • Uber unveiled production-ready robotaxi vehicles at CES 2026, beginning on-road testing in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Europe :

  • AMD revealed significant AI developments at CES 2026 amidst intense competition in the tech sector.
  • Indra Sistemas awarded a contract by the U.S. for next-gen surveillance radars, impacting Spanish blue-chip stocks.
  • Kelso Group Holdings acquired 400,000 shares of Saga, proposing board actions to enhance value and attract U.S. investors.
  • Eni and Repsol are restructuring operations to recover $6 billion in unpaid gas payments from Venezuela.
  • UniCredit increased its stake in Alpha Bank to 29.8% and announced a share buyback for €107.8 million.
  • Vinci SA launched a share buyback program to repurchase up to €600 million of its shares.
  • BlackRock increased its stake in Nexans to over 5%, while Nexans adjusted its GSI schedule.
  • Next PLC raised its profit guidance for FY26 to £1.15 billion due to strong Christmas sales.
  • Acer released new Predator and Nitro gaming laptops at CES 2026.

Rest of the world :

  • Air China is selling a 1.61% stake in Cathay Pacific for HK$1.32 billion, resulting in a pre-tax profit of RMB182 million.
  • Jollibee Foods Corp. plans to spin off its international operations and list them on a U.S. exchange by late 2027.
  • SGH Ltd's A$13.15 billion bid for BlueScope pushed BlueScope shares to a 17-year high.
  • Sony Honda Mobility introduced the "Afeela 1" electric vehicle prototype at CES 2025, with U.S. deliveries expected in Q4 2025.