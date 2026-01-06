Global markets live: Nvidia, Intel, Tesla, Uber….
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience :
Romain Fournier
Published on 01/06/2026
at 10:51 am EST - Modified on 01/06/2026
at 10:53 am EST
North America :
- Nvidia announced the Vera Rubin AI hardware platform with six new AI chips at CES 2026, targeting autonomous driving and AI-native storage.
- Intel plans to ship its first 18A processors by the end of 2025 and unveiled the Panther Lake AI chip at CES.
- RTX Corp awarded a contract by the U.S. for next-gen surveillance radars as part of air traffic control modernization.
- Vistra Corp announced acquisitions of Cogentrix Energy for approximately $4 billion to expand power generation capacity.
- Tesla faced declining sales in Germany and the UK due to competition from Chinese EV brands.
- Goldman Sachs launched a secondaries advisory franchise in EMEA, securing a $665 million deal with Industry Ventures.
- Uber unveiled production-ready robotaxi vehicles at CES 2026, beginning on-road testing in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Europe :
- AMD revealed significant AI developments at CES 2026 amidst intense competition in the tech sector.
- Indra Sistemas awarded a contract by the U.S. for next-gen surveillance radars, impacting Spanish blue-chip stocks.
- Kelso Group Holdings acquired 400,000 shares of Saga, proposing board actions to enhance value and attract U.S. investors.
- Eni and Repsol are restructuring operations to recover $6 billion in unpaid gas payments from Venezuela.
- UniCredit increased its stake in Alpha Bank to 29.8% and announced a share buyback for €107.8 million.
- Vinci SA launched a share buyback program to repurchase up to €600 million of its shares.
- BlackRock increased its stake in Nexans to over 5%, while Nexans adjusted its GSI schedule.
- Next PLC raised its profit guidance for FY26 to £1.15 billion due to strong Christmas sales.
- Acer released new Predator and Nitro gaming laptops at CES 2026.
Rest of the world :
- Air China is selling a 1.61% stake in Cathay Pacific for HK$1.32 billion, resulting in a pre-tax profit of RMB182 million.
-
Jollibee Foods Corp. plans to spin off its international operations and list them on a U.S. exchange by late 2027.
-
SGH Ltd's A$13.15 billion bid for BlueScope pushed BlueScope shares to a 17-year high.
- Sony Honda Mobility introduced the "Afeela 1" electric vehicle prototype at CES 2025, with U.S. deliveries expected in Q4 2025.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026