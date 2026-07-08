Global markets live: Chevron, OpenAI, Meta Platforms, Lockheed Martin…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Chevron's Yasa Polaris tanker was hit by a drone in the Black Sea, but no damage or pollution occurred, with no impact on Kazakhstan oil exports. Meanwhile, the company will allow competitors to use its surfactant technology to boost shale well output by up to 20%.
- OpenAI receives U.S. Department of Commerce approval for the broad rollout of its GPT-5.6 model.
- SpaceX joins the Nasdaq 100, becoming the third-largest weight in the index with a market cap over $2 trillion.
- Meta Platforms has been ordered by France's antitrust authority to restart negotiations with French media groups regarding content publishing fees.
- MasTec announced the acquisition of Superior Group for $1.65 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to expand its data-center infrastructure services.
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Perplexity AI announces plans to use Nvidia’s Vera CPU to enhance AI agent workloads.
- Lockheed Martin has secured contracts worth $607.4 million from the US Department of Defence.
Europe:
- UniCredit secures a 47.6% stake in Commerzbank, nearing majority control in a significant European banking consolidation.
- Daimler Truck reported an 8% year-over-year rise in Q2 vehicle deliveries, driven by demand recovery in North America and growth in worldwide truck sales.
- Kinnevik's Q2 results highlight substantive asset-value growth and strong portfolio performance.
- Industrivärden reported a 17% increase in book value per share during H1 2026, reaching 521 SEK, with strong earnings and dividends outperforming the SIXRX index.
- Telenor acquires a 57.5% controlling stake in Swedish broadband firm Bahnhof for $629.7 million, valuing the company at 6.1 billion SEK.
- Mercedes-Benz reported a 6% decline in global sales for Q2, primarily due to a significant drop in China, but saw a 51% increase in global electric vehicle sales.
- Vitol plans to open an office in Venezuela to enhance its oil trading operations under a new US-Venezuela agreement.
Rest of World:
- Temasek's portfolio value reaches a record S$518 billion ($400 billion) as it plans to increase AI exposure to 15% by 2031.
- Momenta raises HK$5.89 billion ($751 million) in its Hong Kong IPO, pricing at the top of its range amidst a surge in tech listings.
- Sino Biopharmaceutical secures an up-to-$1.9 billion licensing deal with AstraZeneca for the PDE3/4 inhibitor TQC3721, granting exclusive rights for development and commercialization outside China.
- Telstra experienced a nationwide outage caused by a software defect, disrupting phone services, wireless payments, and train operations, but has since fully restored its mobile and data services.
- SK Hynix will close its $28 billion ADR bookbuild on Wednesday, with strong investor demand fully covering its books.
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Australian shares decline due to miners' losses and market caution following U.S. strikes on Iran.
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