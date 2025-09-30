North America:

  • Citigroup predicts Big Tech's AI investment will exceed $2.8 trillion by 2029.
  • Exxon Mobil plans significant job cuts, totaling 2,000, as part of restructuring efforts.
  • Electronic Arts has been sold to private investors for $55 billion in the largest leveraged buyout in history.
  • Comcast adopts a co-CEO structure to manage complex operations.
  • Boeing is developing a new single-aisle airplane to replace the 737 MAX, facing potential delays due to the US government shutdown.
  • Coty is reorganizing its business structure and reviewing its consumer beauty division for potential sale or spinoff.
  • Ford Motor is expanding workforce development investments and extending its EV lease credit program with GM.
  • Etsy will move its stock listing from NASDAQ to the NYSE on October 13 and partner with OpenAI for ChatGPT purchases.
  • CSX Corp appointed Steve Angel as the new CEO amid activist pressure.
  • Imperial Oil plans to cut 20% of its workforce as part of restructuring efforts.

Europe:

  • Lufthansa pilots threaten to strike over pension demands, impacting stock price.
  • Skanska secures multiple construction contracts, including a motorway in Slovakia and a university renovation in New York.
  • UBS and the Swiss government consider a compromise on capital rules to reduce the bank's additional capital burden.
  • Thyssenkrupp plans to issue its first dividend in 2027, targeting a payout of 30-50% of net profit.
  • TotalEnergies plans to restart its LNG project in Mozambique by 2029 and implement a $7.5 billion cost-cutting program.
  • Hornbach Holding's stock price fell after disappointing Q2 results.
  • Stellantis appoints Joao Laranjo as the new CFO.
  • Vinci SA secures a EUR 120 million contract for a highway project in New Zealand.

Rest of the world:

  • Star Entertainment Group secures a loan covenant waiver, with trading paused on the ASX pending an announcement.
  • CSL appoints Ken Lim as the new CFO, effective from October.
  • Vopak secures a key vessel for an LNG import project in Australia.
  • Zijin Gold International's IPO in Hong Kong was successful, with shares surging 65% on the first day.
  • Tata Steel signs a non-binding letter of intent with the Dutch government for a carbon reduction project.
  • Nintendo Co establishes a new subsidiary in Singapore to expand its business in Southeast Asia.
  • Jaguar Land Rover (Tata Motors) resumes manufacturing after a cyber attack and secures 2 billion GBP in funding.