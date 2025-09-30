Global markets live: Citigroup, Comcast, Boeing, Ford, Etsy…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Citigroup predicts Big Tech's AI investment will exceed $2.8 trillion by 2029.
- Exxon Mobil plans significant job cuts, totaling 2,000, as part of restructuring efforts.
- Electronic Arts has been sold to private investors for $55 billion in the largest leveraged buyout in history.
- Comcast adopts a co-CEO structure to manage complex operations.
- Boeing is developing a new single-aisle airplane to replace the 737 MAX, facing potential delays due to the US government shutdown.
- Coty is reorganizing its business structure and reviewing its consumer beauty division for potential sale or spinoff.
- Ford Motor is expanding workforce development investments and extending its EV lease credit program with GM.
- Etsy will move its stock listing from NASDAQ to the NYSE on October 13 and partner with OpenAI for ChatGPT purchases.
- CSX Corp appointed Steve Angel as the new CEO amid activist pressure.
- Imperial Oil plans to cut 20% of its workforce as part of restructuring efforts.
Europe:
- Lufthansa pilots threaten to strike over pension demands, impacting stock price.
- Skanska secures multiple construction contracts, including a motorway in Slovakia and a university renovation in New York.
- UBS and the Swiss government consider a compromise on capital rules to reduce the bank's additional capital burden.
- Thyssenkrupp plans to issue its first dividend in 2027, targeting a payout of 30-50% of net profit.
- TotalEnergies plans to restart its LNG project in Mozambique by 2029 and implement a $7.5 billion cost-cutting program.
- Hornbach Holding's stock price fell after disappointing Q2 results.
- Stellantis appoints Joao Laranjo as the new CFO.
- Vinci SA secures a EUR 120 million contract for a highway project in New Zealand.
Rest of the world:
- Star Entertainment Group secures a loan covenant waiver, with trading paused on the ASX pending an announcement.
- CSL appoints Ken Lim as the new CFO, effective from October.
- Vopak secures a key vessel for an LNG import project in Australia.
- Zijin Gold International's IPO in Hong Kong was successful, with shares surging 65% on the first day.
- Tata Steel signs a non-binding letter of intent with the Dutch government for a carbon reduction project.
- Nintendo Co establishes a new subsidiary in Singapore to expand its business in Southeast Asia.
Jaguar Land Rover (Tata Motors) resumes manufacturing after a cyber attack and secures 2 billion GBP in funding.
