The Calm Before the Quarterly Storm

After a burst of optimism at the start of the week, U.S. stock futures steadied Tuesday morning, suggesting that investors have decided to pause for breath before the next round of corporate confessionals. The timing makes sense. The third-quarter earnings season is now in full swing, and with the big names - Tesla, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Intel, and Ford - lining up to reveal their numbers, traders appear reluctant to commit either to euphoria or despair.