Global markets live: Coca-Cola, 3M, Lockheed Martin, Halliburton, Unilever…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Coca-Cola surpassed Q3 2025 earnings expectations, driven by price increases and product mix improvements, and sold its majority stake in an African bottler to Coca-Cola HBC for $2.6 billion.
- Lockheed Martin secured a $233 million contract for infrared systems, raised its full-year financial targets, and is developing a moon lander to compete with SpaceX.
- 3M Company raised its profit forecasts for 2025 and increased full-year earnings guidance following strong Q3 results.
- Halliburton exceeded Q3 2025 expectations with higher revenue and announced a strategic collaboration with Voltagrid for global data center power solutions.
- Philip Morris International increased its annual profit forecast and 2025 EPS target after surpassing Q3 profit estimates.
- Fluor Corp saw shares rise after Starboard Value acquired a stake and urged a review of its NuScale holding.
- RTX raised its full-year outlook and delivered its first Phantomstrike radar to Korea Aerospace Industries' FA-50 fleet.
- General Motors raised its annual and 2025 core profit forecasts, declared a quarterly dividend, and surpassed Q3 revenue estimates.
- GE Aerospace increased its 2025 financial targets following a strong Q3 driven by a surge in sales.
Europe:
- Unilever postponed the spinoff of its ice cream division due to disruptions from the US government shutdown.
- Novo Nordisk saw its entire board resign following disagreements with its largest shareholder, leading to an Extraordinary General Meeting.
- Assa Abloy exceeded Q3 2025 financial expectations with a notable rise in earnings.
- Getinge reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 results despite facing tariff costs.
- Husqvarna fell short of Q3 2025 expectations due to weak demand and tariffs, leading to factory closure plans.
- Bulten reported a significant decline in Q3 2025 revenue and profitability, leading to over 200 job cuts.
- Ependion increased Q3 2025 revenue and profit, acquiring a minority stake in RazorSecure.
-
Shawbrook Group PLC is preparing for a London Main Market listing valued at up to GBP2 billion.
Rest of the world:
- BHP Group reported a nearly 2% fall in iron ore production in Q1 due to maintenance works.
- South32 achieved a significant increase in manganese ore production in Q1.
- Arafura Rare Earths paused trading following a US-Australia rare earths deal.
-
Anugrah Neo Energy Materials plans an IPO worth over $300 million.
- Horizon Oil and the Mereenie Joint Venture signed a gas supply agreement with McArthur River Mining.
-
Kazakhstan's largest oilfield is set to resume production on October 24 after maintenance.
© MarketScreener.com -
2025