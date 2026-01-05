North America:

  • Walt Disney achieved over $1 billion in global ticket sales with "Avatar: Fire and Ash," marking a significant box office milestone.
  • Apollo Global Management and investors committed $1.2 billion to QXO, a building products distributor.
  • Comcast completed the spin-off of Versant Media Group, now trading on Nasdaq.
  • Chevron's former executive seeks $2 billion for Venezuelan oil investments.
  • Kosmos Energy reported an average production of 59,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at the Jubilee field in Q4 2025.

Europe:

  • Novo Nordisk plans to launch Wegovy, a weight-loss pill, in the U.S. with a $149/month option, pending UK approval for an oral version.
  • Sanofi received FDA priority review for expanding Tzield's use to children as young as one.
  • Rheinmetall and MBDA announced a joint venture for German navy laser weapons and secured ammunition contracts for the German Army.
  • Auction Technology Group PLC rejected twelve takeover offers, boosting its share prices.
  • Oakley Capital agreed to acquire a majority stake in Global Loan Agency Services (GLAS) for £1 billion.
  • Tesco PLC began trading on the OTCQX Best Market.
  • Aldi UK reported a 3% increase in Christmas sales, driven by its premium own-label range.
  • Eni restructured its refining operations, creating Eni Industrial Evolution.
  • Ryanair and Wizz Air reported significant passenger growth in December, with Wizz Air achieving a 15.5% rise.

Rest of the world:

  • Xusheng secured a $1.12 billion supply deal for automotive components and received additional orders from a US car manufacturer.
  • Tesla sold 97,171 China-made electric vehicles in December.
  • Kia aims for increased vehicle sales in 2026 after Hyundai Motor's 2025 sales report.
  • HDFC Bank reported an 11.9% year-on-year increase in gross advances and a rise in deposits for the December quarter.
  • TSMC faces legal challenges with new indictments in a trade secrets lawsuit amid its acquisition of fixed-income securities.