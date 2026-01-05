Global markets live: Disney, Comcast, Chevron, Kosmos Energy, Novo Nordisk…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience :
North America:
- Walt Disney achieved over $1 billion in global ticket sales with "Avatar: Fire and Ash," marking a significant box office milestone.
- Apollo Global Management and investors committed $1.2 billion to QXO, a building products distributor.
- Comcast completed the spin-off of Versant Media Group, now trading on Nasdaq.
- Chevron's former executive seeks $2 billion for Venezuelan oil investments.
- Kosmos Energy reported an average production of 59,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at the Jubilee field in Q4 2025.
Europe:
- Novo Nordisk plans to launch Wegovy, a weight-loss pill, in the U.S. with a $149/month option, pending UK approval for an oral version.
- Sanofi received FDA priority review for expanding Tzield's use to children as young as one.
- Rheinmetall and MBDA announced a joint venture for German navy laser weapons and secured ammunition contracts for the German Army.
- Auction Technology Group PLC rejected twelve takeover offers, boosting its share prices.
- Oakley Capital agreed to acquire a majority stake in Global Loan Agency Services (GLAS) for £1 billion.
- Tesco PLC began trading on the OTCQX Best Market.
-
Aldi UK reported a 3% increase in Christmas sales, driven by its premium own-label range.
- Eni restructured its refining operations, creating Eni Industrial Evolution.
- Ryanair and Wizz Air reported significant passenger growth in December, with Wizz Air achieving a 15.5% rise.
Rest of the world:
- Xusheng secured a $1.12 billion supply deal for automotive components and received additional orders from a US car manufacturer.
- Tesla sold 97,171 China-made electric vehicles in December.
- Kia aims for increased vehicle sales in 2026 after Hyundai Motor's 2025 sales report.
- HDFC Bank reported an 11.9% year-on-year increase in gross advances and a rise in deposits for the December quarter.
- TSMC faces legal challenges with new indictments in a trade secrets lawsuit amid its acquisition of fixed-income securities.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026