The Waiting Game

There is something unnerving about a market that pauses. You can feel it in the headlines, in the tone of morning reports, and in the peculiar restraint of investors who usually thrive on excess. On Thursday, futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped just enough to register caution. The Dow E-minis were down 0.1%, but the S&P and Nasdaq futures, however, slouched lower: -0.4% for one, -0.6% for the other. As if to suggest that perhaps, the party of September had gone on a little too long.