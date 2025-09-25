North America:

  • Walt Disney faces shareholder scrutiny over Jimmy Kimmel's suspension as his return boosts viewership, amidst legal preparations against Trump.
  • Oracle plans an $18 billion bond offering to invest in cloud infrastructure.
  • Intel seeks investment from Apple to support its comeback strategy.
  • Apple urges EU regulators to reconsider the Digital Markets Act due to potential negative impacts.
  • Boeing progresses with 737 MAX 10 deliveries and faces FAA fine criticisms.
  • Accenture reports a 7% revenue increase in Q4, driven by AI demand, boosting share repurchases and dividends.
  • Collins Aerospace works to restore software post-cyberattack.
  • Nexstar evaluates the status of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" amidst Disney's legal battle with Trump.

Europe:

  • SAP faces European Commission investigations for potential anti-competitive practices in ERP software.
  • Rheinmetall plans a munitions factory in Latvia to boost Baltic defense capabilities.
  • Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) reports Q3 financial results exceeding expectations, with shares jumping 9%.
  • Mercedes-Benz supports improved US-EU trade conditions and acquires a stake in Chongqing Qianli Technology.
  • UniCredit receives a credit rating upgrade to 'A-' by Fitch Ratings.
  • Evonik Industries lowers its 2025 profit forecast due to weak chemical market demand.

Rest of the world:

  • Macquarie Group compensates investors in the Shield Master Fund following ASIC regulatory action.
  • Chery Automobile sees an 11.2% surge in share prices on its Hong Kong IPO debut.
  • Nippon Steel Corp plans to acquire U.S. Steel, facing regulatory challenges.
  • Aris Mining successfully rescues 23 trapped miners in Colombia.
  • Standard Chartered India to launch US dollar clearance from GIFT City on October 7.