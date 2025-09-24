Global markets live: Eli Lilly, Meta, Ford Motor, Boeing, TotalEnergies…
North America:
- Eli Lilly is investing $6.5 billion in a Texas facility to boost U.S. ingredient manufacturing and produce its weight-loss pill, orforglipron, while collaborating with Remedium Bio on gene therapies.
- Meta has expanded access to its Llama AI system to more US allies and introduced a real-time translation feature on WhatsApp.
- Micron Technology has forecasted first-quarter revenue above estimates, driven by strong AI demand, following a 46% jump in Q4 revenue.
- Ford Motor Co. is recalling 115,539 vehicles in the U.S. due to a steering column defect and underhood fire risk.
- Boeing is partnering with Palantir to accelerate AI adoption in its defense and space units, while progressing with NASA's Artemis 2 moon mission.
- United Airlines faced multiple ground stops due to a technological issue, grounding all mainline flights before canceling the ground stop.
- KBR Inc. intends to spin off its Mission Technology Solutions unit.
- Rivian is under preliminary evaluation by the NHTSA for seat belt performance concerns in 17,000 delivery vans.
Europe:
- TotalEnergies secured a $5.3 billion contract to develop the Centre Manche 2 offshore wind project in France.
- Iberdrola plans to invest approximately $68 billion in US and UK grids by 2028, focusing on asset rotation and partnerships.
- Enel issued a record-breaking $4.5 billion multi-tranche bond, the largest by a European utility in 2025, and continues its buyback program.
- Mercedes-Benz is reshuffling its leadership and focusing on technology and efficiency, including investing in Chongqing Qianli Technology.
- Gerresheimer AG is under investigation by BaFin for potential accounting irregularities, causing a significant drop in share prices.
AP-fonden is selling its shares in Asker Healthcare Group at a discount of up to 9.9%.
Rest of the world:
- Alibaba Cloud is enhancing its global AI presence with the launch of the Qwen3-Max model, boosting Alibaba Group's stock.
- Optus has appointed Kerry Schott to lead an independent review into the Triple Zero outage and settled legal proceedings with a AUD$100 million penalty.
- Chosun Refractories has secured multiple orders totaling 196.2 billion won.
- ASX has been criticized by the Australian central bank for trading settlement failures, demanding improvements in clearing and settlement facilities.
- Swiggy has approved the sale of its Instamart business and sold its stake in Rapido to MIH Investments for a profit.
PhonePe Ltd has confidentially filed for an IPO worth approximately 120 billion rupees.
- Anson Resources and Livium Ltd have secured agreements with LG Energy Solution for lithium offtake, with Anson signing a five-year deal and Livium extending their agreement until 2029.
