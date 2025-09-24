North America:

  • Eli Lilly is investing $6.5 billion in a Texas facility to boost U.S. ingredient manufacturing and produce its weight-loss pill, orforglipron, while collaborating with Remedium Bio on gene therapies.
  • Meta has expanded access to its Llama AI system to more US allies and introduced a real-time translation feature on WhatsApp.
  • Micron Technology has forecasted first-quarter revenue above estimates, driven by strong AI demand, following a 46% jump in Q4 revenue.
  • Ford Motor Co. is recalling 115,539 vehicles in the U.S. due to a steering column defect and underhood fire risk.
  • Boeing is partnering with Palantir to accelerate AI adoption in its defense and space units, while progressing with NASA's Artemis 2 moon mission.
  • United Airlines faced multiple ground stops due to a technological issue, grounding all mainline flights before canceling the ground stop.
  • KBR Inc. intends to spin off its Mission Technology Solutions unit.
  • Rivian is under preliminary evaluation by the NHTSA for seat belt performance concerns in 17,000 delivery vans.

Europe:

  • TotalEnergies secured a $5.3 billion contract to develop the Centre Manche 2 offshore wind project in France.
  • Iberdrola plans to invest approximately $68 billion in US and UK grids by 2028, focusing on asset rotation and partnerships.
  • Enel issued a record-breaking $4.5 billion multi-tranche bond, the largest by a European utility in 2025, and continues its buyback program.
  • Mercedes-Benz is reshuffling its leadership and focusing on technology and efficiency, including investing in Chongqing Qianli Technology.
  • Gerresheimer AG is under investigation by BaFin for potential accounting irregularities, causing a significant drop in share prices.
  • AP-fonden is selling its shares in Asker Healthcare Group at a discount of up to 9.9%.

Rest of the world:

  • Alibaba Cloud is enhancing its global AI presence with the launch of the Qwen3-Max model, boosting Alibaba Group's stock.
  • Optus has appointed Kerry Schott to lead an independent review into the Triple Zero outage and settled legal proceedings with a AUD$100 million penalty.
  • Chosun Refractories has secured multiple orders totaling 196.2 billion won.
  • ASX has been criticized by the Australian central bank for trading settlement failures, demanding improvements in clearing and settlement facilities.
  • Swiggy has approved the sale of its Instamart business and sold its stake in Rapido to MIH Investments for a profit.
  • PhonePe Ltd has confidentially filed for an IPO worth approximately 120 billion rupees.
  • Anson Resources and Livium Ltd have secured agreements with LG Energy Solution for lithium offtake, with Anson signing a five-year deal and Livium extending their agreement until 2029.