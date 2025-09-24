Global markets live: Eli Lilly, Meta, Ford Motor, Boeing, TotalEnergies…

North America: Eli Lilly is investing $6.5 billion in a Texas facility to boost U.S. ingredient manufacturing and produce its weight-loss pill, orforglipron, while collaborating with Remedium Bio on gene therapies.

is investing $6.5 billion in a Texas facility to boost U.S. ingredient manufacturing and produce its weight-loss pill, orforglipron, while collaborating with Remedium Bio on gene therapies. Meta has expanded access to its Llama AI system to more US allies and introduced a real-time translation feature on WhatsApp.

has expanded access to its Llama AI system to more US allies and introduced a real-time translation feature on WhatsApp. Micron Technology has forecasted first-quarter revenue above estimates, driven by strong AI demand, following a 46% jump in Q4 revenue.

has forecasted first-quarter revenue above estimates, driven by strong AI demand, following a 46% jump in Q4 revenue. Ford Motor Co. is recalling 115,539 vehicles in the U.S. due to a steering column defect and underhood fire risk.

is recalling 115,539 vehicles in the U.S. due to a steering column defect and underhood fire risk. Boeing is partnering with Palantir to accelerate AI adoption in its defense and space units, while progressing with NASA's Artemis 2 moon mission.

is partnering with Palantir to accelerate AI adoption in its defense and space units, while progressing with NASA's Artemis 2 moon mission. United Airlines faced multiple ground stops due to a technological issue, grounding all mainline flights before canceling the ground stop.

faced multiple ground stops due to a technological issue, grounding all mainline flights before canceling the ground stop. KBR Inc. intends to spin off its Mission Technology Solutions unit.

intends to spin off its Mission Technology Solutions unit. Rivian is under preliminary evaluation by the NHTSA for seat belt performance concerns in 17,000 delivery vans. Europe: TotalEnergies secured a $5.3 billion contract to develop the Centre Manche 2 offshore wind project in France.

secured a $5.3 billion contract to develop the Centre Manche 2 offshore wind project in France. Iberdrola plans to invest approximately $68 billion in US and UK grids by 2028, focusing on asset rotation and partnerships.

plans to invest approximately $68 billion in US and UK grids by 2028, focusing on asset rotation and partnerships. Enel issued a record-breaking $4.5 billion multi-tranche bond, the largest by a European utility in 2025, and continues its buyback program.

issued a record-breaking $4.5 billion multi-tranche bond, the largest by a European utility in 2025, and continues its buyback program. Mercedes-Benz is reshuffling its leadership and focusing on technology and efficiency, including investing in Chongqing Qianli Technology.

is reshuffling its leadership and focusing on technology and efficiency, including investing in Chongqing Qianli Technology. Gerresheimer AG is under investigation by BaFin for potential accounting irregularities, causing a significant drop in share prices.

is under investigation by BaFin for potential accounting irregularities, causing a significant drop in share prices. AP-fonden is selling its shares in Asker Healthcare Group at a discount of up to 9.9%. Rest of the world: Alibaba Cloud is enhancing its global AI presence with the launch of the Qwen3-Max model, boosting Alibaba Group's stock.

is enhancing its global AI presence with the launch of the Qwen3-Max model, boosting Alibaba Group's stock. Optus has appointed Kerry Schott to lead an independent review into the Triple Zero outage and settled legal proceedings with a AUD$100 million penalty.

has appointed Kerry Schott to lead an independent review into the Triple Zero outage and settled legal proceedings with a AUD$100 million penalty. Chosun Refractories has secured multiple orders totaling 196.2 billion won.

has secured multiple orders totaling 196.2 billion won. ASX has been criticized by the Australian central bank for trading settlement failures, demanding improvements in clearing and settlement facilities.

has been criticized by the Australian central bank for trading settlement failures, demanding improvements in clearing and settlement facilities. Swiggy has approved the sale of its Instamart business and sold its stake in Rapido to MIH Investments for a profit.

has approved the sale of its Instamart business and sold its stake in Rapido to MIH Investments for a profit. PhonePe Ltd has confidentially filed for an IPO worth approximately 120 billion rupees.

Anson Resources and Livium Ltd have secured agreements with LG Energy Solution for lithium offtake, with Anson signing a five-year deal and Livium extending their agreement until 2029.