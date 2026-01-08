Global markets live: Exxon Mobil, Eli Lilly, JPMorgan, Blackstone….
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. here's a short summary for your convenience :
North America:
- Exxon Mobil signed an MOU with TPAO for exploration in the Black Sea and Mediterranean, while projecting lower Q4 earnings due to liquid price changes.
- Conoco is affected by Venezuela's focus on economic stabilization over immediate payments to oil producers.
- Skyx Platforms Corp collaborates with NVIDIA on a Smart Home AI Cloud ecosystem.
OpenAI allocated $50 billion for an employee stock grant pool, representing 10% of its $500 billion valuation, and launched ChatGPT Health.
- Eli Lilly is expanding its pharmaceutical portfolio by acquiring Ventyx Biosciences for $1.2 billion and partnering with Indupro in a deal worth up to $950 million.
- JPMorgan Chase has acquired the Apple Card portfolio from Goldman Sachs, becoming the new issuer and taking over the management of $20 billion in outstanding balances.
Cyera secured $400M in Series F funding to address rising demand for AI security in enterprises.
- Vornado Realty Trust acquired the 3 East 54th Street property for $141 million and announced a $500 million bond offering.
- NVIDIA's H200 chips are now available for commercial purchase in China with an upfront payment requirement.
- Blackstone shares are negatively impacted by former President Trump's policy to ban institutional investors from buying single-family homes.
- Medline's IPO saw a significant surge, marking it as the largest private-equity-backed IPO of 2025.
Europe:
- Samsung Electronics forecasts a significant increase in Q4 operating profit, highlighting the need for AI productivity gains.
- Tesco raised its profit outlook despite a sales shortfall, reporting strong market share growth and consumer resilience.
- Experian's chair Mike Rogers is set to retire and will become the new chair of Nationwide Building Society in July 2026.
- Volvo Cars is recalling over 413,000 XC40 models in the U.S. due to a rearview camera software issue.
- Sodexo achieved a 1.8% organic revenue growth in Q1 2026, reaching €6.26 billion.
- Zalando is shutting down its Erfurt logistics hub, impacting 2,700 employees.
AB Foods issued a profit warning due to poor sales at Primark and faces regulatory scrutiny over its acquisition of Hovis Group Ltd.
- HSBC agreed to pay €267.5 million to the French Treasury to settle allegations of tax fraud.
Rest of the world:
- SABIC's divestment of assets in Europe and the Americas totaling $950 million led to a 4.8% drop in its shares on the London Stock Exchange.
- Fast Retailing reported strong quarterly earnings that exceeded expectations, with significant profit increases.
- SEBI issued a show-cause notice to Bank of America's India securities unit for allegedly violating insider trading rules.
Bajaj Group finalized the acquisition of a 23% stake in its Indian insurance ventures from Allianz SE.
