North America:

  • General Motors under investigation by NHTSA for a recall affecting 600,000 vehicles due to engine failure.
  • Tesla to resume Dojo3 project after successful AI5 chip design.
  • Micron acquires Powerchip's Taiwan fab for $1.8 billion, boosting shares amid AI-driven memory demand.
  • KKR increases investment in Altavair.
  • AIG partners with CVC to create a new private equity platform.
  • Syrah Resources extends deadline for resolving graphite supply breach with Tesla.

Europe:

  • Immunovia receives regulatory approval for Pancreasure test in California.
  • Douglas reports Q1 sales in line with estimates, faces margin pressure from consumer price sensitivity.
  • Marshalls PLC expects 2025 adjusted profit before tax to align with market expectations.
  • Bayer's stock rises as U.S. Supreme Court agrees to review Roundup litigation.
  • Zurich Insurance increases bid for Beazley to 1,280 pence per share.
  • Engie reaches financial close on 1.5 GW solar PV project in Abu Dhabi, marking MENA growth.
  • UniCredit provides €73 million green loan to Pioneer Infrastructure Partners' Teike, backed by SACE green guarantee.
  • Cheffelo AB reports 25% year-over-year increase in Q4 operating profit, approximately 36.8 million SEK.
  • ASM International reports stronger-than-expected Q4 bookings of approximately €800 million, driven by Chinese orders rebound.

Rest of the world:

  • Everstone Capital to divest stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, allowing Ajanta Pharma's family office to become a strategic investor.
  • Wipro shares drop 7% due to disappointing Q4 revenue forecast and lackluster deal wins.
  • Elliott Investment Management opposes Toyota Fudosan's revised tender offer for Toyota Industries Corp.
  • BHEL experiences 16% increase in Q3 revenue due to robust power equipment sales and strong order pipeline.