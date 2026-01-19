Global markets live: General Motors, Tesla, Micron, KKR, Bayer…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- General Motors under investigation by NHTSA for a recall affecting 600,000 vehicles due to engine failure.
- Tesla to resume Dojo3 project after successful AI5 chip design.
- Micron acquires Powerchip's Taiwan fab for $1.8 billion, boosting shares amid AI-driven memory demand.
- KKR increases investment in Altavair.
- AIG partners with CVC to create a new private equity platform.
- Syrah Resources extends deadline for resolving graphite supply breach with Tesla.
Europe:
- Immunovia receives regulatory approval for Pancreasure test in California.
- Douglas reports Q1 sales in line with estimates, faces margin pressure from consumer price sensitivity.
- Marshalls PLC expects 2025 adjusted profit before tax to align with market expectations.
- Bayer's stock rises as U.S. Supreme Court agrees to review Roundup litigation.
- Zurich Insurance increases bid for Beazley to 1,280 pence per share.
- Engie reaches financial close on 1.5 GW solar PV project in Abu Dhabi, marking MENA growth.
- UniCredit provides €73 million green loan to Pioneer Infrastructure Partners' Teike, backed by SACE green guarantee.
- Cheffelo AB reports 25% year-over-year increase in Q4 operating profit, approximately 36.8 million SEK.
- ASM International reports stronger-than-expected Q4 bookings of approximately €800 million, driven by Chinese orders rebound.
Rest of the world:
- Everstone Capital to divest stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, allowing Ajanta Pharma's family office to become a strategic investor.
- Wipro shares drop 7% due to disappointing Q4 revenue forecast and lackluster deal wins.
-
Elliott Investment Management opposes Toyota Fudosan's revised tender offer for Toyota Industries Corp.
-
BHEL experiences 16% increase in Q3 revenue due to robust power equipment sales and strong order pipeline.
