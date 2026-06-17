Global markets live: Google, Amazon, SpaceX, Tesla, Rivian…
Every day the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Google faces conduct requirements from the UK CMA for fair search rankings and data portability.
- Amazon risks billions in civil penalties from a potential FTC lawsuit over deceptive advertising practices.
- SpaceX shares surged over 8% after listing, becoming the world's fifth-most valuable company.
- Tesla faces scrutiny as two Democratic senators demand a full NHTSA investigation into its Full Self-Driving safety claims.
- Citi launches a blockchain-based platform for institutional investors to trade tokenized shares of private companies.
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Blue Origin is rebuilding its Cape Canaveral launch pad after a rocket explosion, aiming to resume launches by year-end.
- Rivian announces a workforce reduction of less than 2% to accelerate profitability amid challenging market conditions.
- AT&T announces CFO Pascal Desroches will retire at the end of 2026, with Jennifer Biry succeeding him in 2027.
Europe:
- HSBC partners with Google Cloud to enhance AI capabilities in wealth management and financial crime risk management.
- BMW cuts profit and margin forecasts for 2024 and 2026, citing a weakening Chinese market and Middle East conflict.
- Accenture acquires Industries eXcellence Group (IndX) and partners with Unilever to enhance manufacturing software and AI capabilities.
- Elekta announces revised financial targets for fiscal years 2025-2029, including adjusted EBIT margin goals.
- Auto1 projects delivering 1.5 million vehicles annually by 2028, with significant growth in private-customer and dealer segments.
- Leonardo secures new orders for 15 helicopters and 2 military transport aircraft, valued between EUR250 million and EUR450 million.
- Hays sells operations in six European countries to Meraki Capital for £4 million to focus on core markets.
- EssilorLuxottica partners with Applied Materials to develop AI-powered, augmented-reality smart glasses.
Rest of World:
- OpenAI reported a Q1 2026 cash burn of $3.7 billion, exceeding half of its $5.7 billion revenue, considering a potential IPO.
- China hires banks to arrange a potential €-bond issuance.
- Yum China shares decline after announcing a $1.2 billion acquisition of Pizza Hut China.
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Australia's Federal Court bans former Star Entertainment CEO Matthias Bekier for six years and fines him A$700,000.
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Chinese technology firms are raising over $2 billion through Hong Kong IPOs, with six companies targeting a combined HK$19.8 billion.
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