Global markets live: Google, Amazon, SpaceX, Tesla, Rivian…

Every day the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Google faces conduct requirements from the UK CMA for fair search rankings and data portability.

Amazon risks billions in civil penalties from a potential FTC lawsuit over deceptive advertising practices.

SpaceX shares surged over 8% after listing, becoming the world's fifth-most valuable company.

Tesla faces scrutiny as two Democratic senators demand a full NHTSA investigation into its Full Self-Driving safety claims.

Citi launches a blockchain-based platform for institutional investors to trade tokenized shares of private companies.

Blue Origin is rebuilding its Cape Canaveral launch pad after a rocket explosion, aiming to resume launches by year-end.

Rivian announces a workforce reduction of less than 2% to accelerate profitability amid challenging market conditions.

AT&T announces CFO Pascal Desroches will retire at the end of 2026, with Jennifer Biry succeeding him in 2027. Europe: HSBC partners with Google Cloud to enhance AI capabilities in wealth management and financial crime risk management.

BMW cuts profit and margin forecasts for 2024 and 2026, citing a weakening Chinese market and Middle East conflict.

Accenture acquires Industries eXcellence Group (IndX) and partners with Unilever to enhance manufacturing software and AI capabilities.

Elekta announces revised financial targets for fiscal years 2025-2029, including adjusted EBIT margin goals.

Auto1 projects delivering 1.5 million vehicles annually by 2028, with significant growth in private-customer and dealer segments.

Leonardo secures new orders for 15 helicopters and 2 military transport aircraft, valued between EUR250 million and EUR450 million.

Hays sells operations in six European countries to Meraki Capital for £4 million to focus on core markets.

EssilorLuxottica partners with Applied Materials to develop AI-powered, augmented-reality smart glasses. Rest of World: OpenAI reported a Q1 2026 cash burn of $3.7 billion, exceeding half of its $5.7 billion revenue, considering a potential IPO.

China hires banks to arrange a potential €-bond issuance.

Yum China shares decline after announcing a $1.2 billion acquisition of Pizza Hut China.

Australia's Federal Court bans former Star Entertainment CEO Matthias Bekier for six years and fines him A$700,000.

Chinese technology firms are raising over $2 billion through Hong Kong IPOs, with six companies targeting a combined HK$19.8 billion.