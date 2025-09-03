Global markets live: Google, Anthropic, Macy's, Lufthansa, Paramount…
North America:
- Google navigates antitrust challenges by sharing search data without having to sell Chrome.
Anthropic achieves a $13 billion raise at a $183 billion valuation amidst ongoing US antitrust lawsuits.
- Kraft Heinz plans to split into two separate companies to revive growth and boost share value.
- Aon finalizes the sale of its NFP wealth business to Madison Dearborn Partners for approximately $2.7 billion.
OpenAI acquired product testing startup Statsig for $1.1 billion, appointing its CEO Vijaye Raji as CTO of Applications.
- Macy's Inc. exceeded Q2 expectations and raised its annual forecasts and FY outlook.
- Air Lease Corp is set to be sold to a Sumitomo and Apollo-backed group for $7.4 billion.
- Paramount and Activision announced a partnership to produce a 'Call of Duty' live-action film.
Europe:
- Lufthansa stock price fell following the issuance of EUR 600 million convertible bonds due 2032 and amid threats of pilot strikes.
- Ashtead Group Q1 results revealed a decline in profit due to one-time costs associated with its US listing.
- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena increased its merger offer for Mediobanca to EUR 13.5 billion.
- Swiss Life H1 2025 results show a 3% increase in operating profit to CHF 903 million.
- Watches of Switzerland Group PLC remains optimistic about meeting its first-half financial estimates for FY26.
- Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing emphasized the need for regulatory flexibility to enhance lending.
- Zalando lost its court battle against the EU's stricter online content regulations and plans to appeal.
Rest of the world:
- IQM Quantum Computers secures $320 million in a new funding round totaling $600 million.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) faces US export restrictions impacting its operations.
- Hyundai Motor America experienced a 12% increase in August sales, while its union in South Korea initiated partial strikes.
- Citi appointed Kaustubh Kulkarni as the new co-head of investment banking for the Asia Pacific region.
- Reliance plans to raise approximately $2 billion through asset-backed securities.
- BHP Group Ltd successfully priced a US$1.5 billion senior unsecured bond offering in the US market.
Hong Kong authorities are investigating allegations of insider trading involving staff at HKEX and the SFC.
