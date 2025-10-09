Global markets live: Google, Microsoft, Tesla, Boeing, Ferrari…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Google launched Gemini Enterprise, invested 5 billion euros in Belgium for data centers, partnered with LA28, Team USA, and NBCUniversal, tightened remote work policy, and expanded the Google Developer Program in China.
-
OpenAI raised concerns with Sora AI tool, expanded ChatGPT Go in Asia, and launched AI-driven payments in India with RazorPay.
- Microsoft collaborated with Harvard to improve Copilot AI assistant and developed its own AI chatbot to reduce reliance on OpenAI.
- PepsiCo reported a 2.6% increase in Q3 2025 revenue, exceeded expectations with a core EPS of $2.29, and appointed Steve Schmitt as new CFO.
- xAI raised $20 billion in funding, surpassing expectations.
- Tesla is under NHTSA investigation for self-driving car violations, with FSD scrutiny and new models under $40,000 unveiled.
- Boeing secured a $173 million contract for eight MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters for the U.S. Air Force.
- Delta Air Lines raised annual targets and beat Q3 EPS estimates despite flight delays from a US government shutdown.
-
BioAffinity Technologies Inc. completed a registered direct financing, raising $1.8 million.
Europe:
- Ferrari plans to introduce a second electric vehicle by 2030, adjusted EV lineup target to 20%, and updated financial strategies.
- Gerresheimer stock fell 11% after a profit warning and reduced 2025 outlook, despite expectations of a stronger fourth quarter.
- Lloyds Banking Group issued warnings about additional funds for UK car-loan redress program and bought out Schroders' stake in a wealth joint venture.
- Porsche experienced a 6% drop in global car deliveries, driven by a 26% sales decline in China, despite growth in North America.
- Novo Nordisk acquired Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion to strengthen its MASH sector presence in the US.
- HSBC Holdings PLC announced offers to privatize Hang Seng Bank, valuing the deal up to $37.36 billion, pausing share buybacks.
Rest of the world:
- Liontown Resources revised loan and supply agreements with Ford Motor to enhance liquidity and reduce offtake volumes.
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a Q2 net profit of 120.75 billion rupees, surpassed estimates, and acquired Listengage Midco.
- TSMC Global acquired fixed-income securities for $20.6 million and reported Q3 revenue of $32.5 billion, surpassing expectations.
- Sinopec conducted share buybacks on October 9.
- Fast Retailing reported a 13% increase in annual profit, surpassing forecasts despite U.S. tariffs impact.
© MarketScreener.com - 2025