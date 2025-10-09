North America:

  • Google launched Gemini Enterprise, invested 5 billion euros in Belgium for data centers, partnered with LA28, Team USA, and NBCUniversal, tightened remote work policy, and expanded the Google Developer Program in China.
  • OpenAI raised concerns with Sora AI tool, expanded ChatGPT Go in Asia, and launched AI-driven payments in India with RazorPay.
  • Microsoft collaborated with Harvard to improve Copilot AI assistant and developed its own AI chatbot to reduce reliance on OpenAI.
  • PepsiCo reported a 2.6% increase in Q3 2025 revenue, exceeded expectations with a core EPS of $2.29, and appointed Steve Schmitt as new CFO.
  • xAI raised $20 billion in funding, surpassing expectations.
  • Tesla is under NHTSA investigation for self-driving car violations, with FSD scrutiny and new models under $40,000 unveiled.
  • Boeing secured a $173 million contract for eight MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters for the U.S. Air Force.
  • Delta Air Lines raised annual targets and beat Q3 EPS estimates despite flight delays from a US government shutdown.
  • BioAffinity Technologies Inc. completed a registered direct financing, raising $1.8 million.

Europe:

  • Ferrari plans to introduce a second electric vehicle by 2030, adjusted EV lineup target to 20%, and updated financial strategies.
  • Gerresheimer stock fell 11% after a profit warning and reduced 2025 outlook, despite expectations of a stronger fourth quarter.
  • Lloyds Banking Group issued warnings about additional funds for UK car-loan redress program and bought out Schroders' stake in a wealth joint venture.
  • Porsche experienced a 6% drop in global car deliveries, driven by a 26% sales decline in China, despite growth in North America.
  • Novo Nordisk acquired Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion to strengthen its MASH sector presence in the US.
  • HSBC Holdings PLC announced offers to privatize Hang Seng Bank, valuing the deal up to $37.36 billion, pausing share buybacks.

Rest of the world: 

  • Liontown Resources revised loan and supply agreements with Ford Motor to enhance liquidity and reduce offtake volumes.
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a Q2 net profit of 120.75 billion rupees, surpassed estimates, and acquired Listengage Midco.
  • TSMC Global acquired fixed-income securities for $20.6 million and reported Q3 revenue of $32.5 billion, surpassing expectations.
  • Sinopec conducted share buybacks on October 9.
  • Fast Retailing reported a 13% increase in annual profit, surpassing forecasts despite U.S. tariffs impact.