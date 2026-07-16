North America:

  • Google faces binding orders and fines from the European Commission for data sharing and advertising violations.
  • Stripe and Advent International propose a $53 billion joint bid to acquire PayPal.
  • SpaceX shares fall below IPO level amid lockup period concerns.
  • xAI files a lawsuit against a user for misuse of its AI system Grok.
  • Amazon partners with Herotel to launch satellite broadband in South Africa.
  • Eli Lilly acquires AtaiBeckley for up to $3.8 billion, expanding into psychedelics.
  • Apple explores semiconductor acquisitions to enhance AI chip development
  • KKR-led consortium improves takeover offer for DCC to $7.86 billion.
  • Uber Technologies agrees to acquire Delivery Hero for $14.8 billion.

Europe:

  • Atlas Copco reports strong Q2 results with a 27% rise in orders.
  • ABB announces a $5.5 billion acquisition of Rotork.
  • Axfood's weak Q2 results lead to target price cuts, seen as a buying opportunity.
  • Telenor reports Q2 revenue in line with expectations but lowers 2026 outlook.
  • Inwido exceeds expectations with record operational EBITA in Q2.
  • Saab secures a 8.7 billion SEK contract from Germany's TKMS.
  • Addnode faces a weak quarter, prompting target price cuts but retains buy recommendation.
  • ASML plans to increase prices for chipmaking equipment despite opposition.
  • TotalEnergies forecasts Q2 earnings rebound but anticipates LNG revenue decline.

Rest of World:

  • TSMC posts record earnings with a 77% jump in net profit.
  • Nvidia collaborates with Japanese firms and plans AI chip sales to Japan.
  • Samsung Electronics investigated by US regulators for patent infringement.
  • BHP Group reports record iron ore output but warns of copper production decline.