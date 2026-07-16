Global markets live: Google, Stripe, xAI, Apple, Eli Lilly…
Every day, the MarketScreeer team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Google faces binding orders and fines from the European Commission for data sharing and advertising violations.
- Stripe and Advent International propose a $53 billion joint bid to acquire PayPal.
- SpaceX shares fall below IPO level amid lockup period concerns.
- xAI files a lawsuit against a user for misuse of its AI system Grok.
- Amazon partners with Herotel to launch satellite broadband in South Africa.
- Eli Lilly acquires AtaiBeckley for up to $3.8 billion, expanding into psychedelics.
- Apple explores semiconductor acquisitions to enhance AI chip development
- KKR-led consortium improves takeover offer for DCC to $7.86 billion.
- Uber Technologies agrees to acquire Delivery Hero for $14.8 billion.
Europe:
- Atlas Copco reports strong Q2 results with a 27% rise in orders.
- ABB announces a $5.5 billion acquisition of Rotork.
- Axfood's weak Q2 results lead to target price cuts, seen as a buying opportunity.
- Telenor reports Q2 revenue in line with expectations but lowers 2026 outlook.
- Inwido exceeds expectations with record operational EBITA in Q2.
- Saab secures a 8.7 billion SEK contract from Germany's TKMS.
- Addnode faces a weak quarter, prompting target price cuts but retains buy recommendation.
- ASML plans to increase prices for chipmaking equipment despite opposition.
- TotalEnergies forecasts Q2 earnings rebound but anticipates LNG revenue decline.
Rest of World:
- TSMC posts record earnings with a 77% jump in net profit.
- Nvidia collaborates with Japanese firms and plans AI chip sales to Japan.
- Samsung Electronics investigated by US regulators for patent infringement.
- BHP Group reports record iron ore output but warns of copper production decline.
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