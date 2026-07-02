Global markets live: Google, Tesla, Nvidia, Lockheed Martin, State Street…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Google loses its appeal as the EU Court upholds a €4.12 billion fine for antitrust violations related to Android pre-installation practices.
- Tesla's China-made EV sales grew 24.4% year-on-year in June, marking the eighth consecutive month of growth.
- Bridgewater's AIA Macro fund reported an 8.1% return in the first half, highlighting the effectiveness of its AI-driven macro strategy during market volatility.
- Nvidia introduces a revenue-sharing model for cloud computing infrastructure.
- Lockheed Martin has secured a $347.5m contract with the US Army.
- SpaceX is projected to have a 40% free float worth $700 billion in tradable shares, while facing significant short interest and volatility.
- State Street, BlackRock, and Vanguard ETFs selected by the U.S. Treasury for the Trump Accounts savings program for children born 2025-2028.
Europe:
- Bayer creates a new U.S.-based entity, Ruveon, to manage its glyphosate business, following a favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling, sparking share gains and split speculation.
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Quantum Systems raises a record €1.2bn, increasing its valuation to €8bn.
- Rheinmetall secures a multimillion-euro contract to supply four Skynex air defense systems to an unnamed international customer.
- KNDS postpones its Frankfurt/Paris IPO due to market volatility affecting its €12bn valuation.
- Fastpartner reports a 7.2% decline in Q2 2026 management profit, with rental income of 545.7 million SEK and an operating net of 407.1 million SEK.
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Dustin AB reported a Q3 earnings beat, leading to multiple target price adjustments from various analysts.
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Simplicity Fastigheter fund reported a 4.6% decline in June, with Castellum becoming its top holding.
- NCC signs contracts worth 340 million SEK for constructing a school and sports hall in Lödöse, and 300 million SEK for renovating apartments and building houses in Upplands-Bro, Sweden.
- Deutsche Bank and unions reached a labor agreement for Postbank employees, securing wage increases and preventing strikes.
- Carlsberg has confidentially filed for an IPO of its Indian unit, aiming to raise up to $700 million.
Rest of World:
- Alibaba and AUS Merchant Services have agreed to pay $600 million to settle allegations by the DOJ of enabling illegal pharmaceutical sales on their platforms.
- SK Hynix plans to invest over $64 billion in new NAND memory and chip-packaging plants in South Korea, including opening its M17 NAND fab by 2029, as part of a larger expansion strategy.
- Northern Star Resources surged after announcing Suresh Vadnagra as its new CEO and Michael Ashforth as its new chairman.
- BHP Group has filed for an environmental permit to restart its Cerro Colorado mine in Chile with a $1.5 billion investment, incorporating leaching technologies and a desalinated water pipeline.
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