North America:
- Intel shows stock recovery driven by strong Q3 earnings, cost-cutting, and AI demand, with positive forecasts into 2026.
- Ford reports an 8% decrease in Q3 2025 adjusted EPS, expands truck production, lowers annual guidance due to Novelis fire and tariffs.
- Baker Hughes reports strong Q3 2025 results, driven by IET segment growth and LNG demand, expands operations with Aramco.
- Alaska Air Group reports record Q3 2025 revenue and adjusted EPS despite IT outage, lowers annual profit forecast due to fuel costs.
- HCA Healthcare beats Q3 earnings estimates, raises full-year profit and revenue forecasts due to strong medical care demand.
- Target Corp announces 1,800 layoffs as part of restructuring to improve efficiency amid stagnant sales.
- Procter & Gamble surpasses Q1 2026 earnings expectations, reports strong sales growth, maintains full-year guidance.
- Microsoft launches AWS S3 to Azure Blob Storage migration service, updates Copilot AI assistant with new features.
Anthropic expands in Asia with a new South Korea office, enhances AI model training through Google Cloud partnership.
Europe:
- Eni reports better-than-expected Q3 2025 results, increases buybacks, finalizes agreements with Petronas.
- NatWest Group PLC reports a 30% increase in Q3 profits, raises 2025 revenue and profitability guidance.
- Sanofi surpasses Q3 2025 earnings expectations, driven by Dupixent sales despite vaccine revenue decline.
- Saab reports better-than-expected Q3 profit, raises full-year sales guidance, plans to boost Gripen production.
- Safran raises 2025 revenue and profit forecasts following strong propulsion activity and engine deliveries.
- Lifco executive Martin Roland Linder buys SEK 2.1 million in shares after strong Q3 2025 earnings report.
- Volkswagen secures production continuity in Germany despite chip disruptions, faces potential strike in Tennessee.
- Capricorn Energy stock surges after $50 million payment from Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation.
- Coforge reports Q2 2025 net profit of 3.76 billion rupees, announces second interim dividend.
Rest of the world:
- Blackstone invests $705 million in Federal Bank for a 9.9% stake through preferential equity shares and warrants.
- Westpac's RAMS Financial Group fined A$13 million for financial misconduct, cooperates with ASIC investigation.
- Pilbara Minerals announces robust Q1 FY26 results, highlights increased production and revenue.
- Tata Motors faces UK car production fall due to JLR cyberattack, outlook downgraded amid ongoing disruptions.
- Xiaomi faces pricing impact on Redmi K90 series due to memory chip costs, offers tax subsidies for EV orders.
