Cool Prices, Hot Expectations

Inflation cooled slightly at 3.0% in September, below expectations and offering a brief sigh of relief to investors hoping the Federal Reserve will proceed with a rate cut. Yet the figure underscores that price pressures remain, even as markets rally on strong corporate earnings. With geopolitics unsettled and data scarce amid a government shutdown, the Fed faces the uneasy task of steering policy through a landscape that feels calm only on the surface.