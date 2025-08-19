Global markets live: Intel, Home Depot, Tesla, Apple, Novo Nordisk…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Intel receives a $2 billion investment from SoftBank and potential 10% stake acquisition by the US government to support its chipmaking business.
- Home Depot shares fell 2% after missing quarterly sales estimates, impacting the broader US stock market.
- Palo Alto Networks anticipates a $1 billion revenue increase, driven by AI-enhanced cybersecurity solutions, boosting its share price.
- Tesla launches the six-seat Model Y L in China, starting at 339,000 yuan ($47,184).
- Medtronic reports higher first-quarter revenue and raises its annual profit forecast due to lower tariff costs.
- Sinclair proposes a merger with Tegna, valuing Tegna's shares between $25 and $30 each.
- Apple postpones the launch of immersive video for its Vision Pro headset.
- Allianz Life experiences a cyberattack compromising the personal data of 1.1 million customers.
Europe:
- Novo Nordisk receives Health Canada approval for Ozempic in diabetic kidney disease indications and partners with GoodRx to reduce costs in the U.S.
- Mediobanca receives ECB authorization to acquire Banca Generali, becoming Italy's second-largest wealth manager.
- Generali purchases its own shares worth over EUR 61 million, with CEO selling shares.
- Assura PLC sees chairman Ed Smith resign, replaced by Jonathan Davies following PHP's unconditional offer.
- Bico reports negative adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 and repurchases convertible bonds worth 98 million SEK.
- Coloplast shows revenue growth but lower profit due to product recalls, maintaining FY 2024/25 guidance.
- Formpipe Software reports increased net sales and EBITDA in Q2 2025, plans to expand Lasernet in the USA and DACH region.
Rest of the world:
- SoftBank invests $2 billion in Intel, signaling confidence in turnaround strategies.
- Foxconn influences changes in Taiwan's tech sector with AI server growth.
- Arm Holdings hires a former Amazon AI chip director to develop its own chips.
- CSL reports a 14% increase in annual profit, plans to spin off Seqirus influenza vaccine division, and cut workforce.
- BHP Group sees a significant drop in profit due to falling iron ore prices and sells Brazilian assets.
- Woodside Energy experiences a significant drop in first-half profit due to H2OK exit and decommissioning provision.
- Santos delays finalizing $18.7 billion ADNOC-led buyout due to ongoing SIA negotiations.
- Xiaomi achieves record-high Q2 revenue, driven by robust sales in smartphones, IoT, and EVs.
- XPeng narrows Q2 loss to $66.5 million, driven by record sales and strong demand for electric vehicles.
