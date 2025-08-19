Clarity in Short Supply

Home Depot's disappointing quarter has cast a long shadow over the market's late-summer mood. The retailer, often a proxy for the state of the American consumer, reported weaker sales as homeowners pulled back on big renovations in favor of smaller, cheaper fixes. Shares slipped in early trading, and rival Lowe's, set to report tomorrow, fell in sympathy. For investors, the message is clear: household caution is creeping in.