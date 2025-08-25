Global markets live: Intel, PDD Holdings, UniCredit, Orsetd, Sasol…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
Romain Fournier
Published on 08/25/2025
at 10:12 am EDT - Modified on 08/25/2025
at 10:14 am EDT
North America:
- Intel warns that U.S. government stakes could hinder international sales and future grants, despite an $8.9 billion investment.
- Royalty Pharma acquires royalty interests in Amgen's lung cancer drug for up to $950 million.
- Crescent Energy acquires Vital Energy in a $3.1 billion all-stock deal.
-
Thoma Bravo is nearing a deal to acquire Verint Systems for approximately $2 billion.
- Keurig Dr Pepper has acquired Dutch coffee company JDE Peet's in a deal valued at approximately $18.4 billion.
- PDD Holdings surpasses quarterly revenue estimates due to domestic demand rebound and international growth.
Europe:
- UniCredit increases its stake in Commerzbank to 26% by converting derivatives into shares, despite German government opposition.
- Orsted faces a setback as its US wind project, Revolution Wind, is halted, affecting capital-raising plans.
- Equinor makes multiple oil and gas discoveries near Norway's Troll field and starts operations at the Northern Lights CCS project.
- Sweden through Saab, signs a contract to sell four Gripen E/F fighter jets to Thailand for 5.3 billion Swedish kronor.
Rest of the world:
- Santos extends exclusivity for an $18.7 billion offer led by ADNOC and reports a significant drop in half-year profit.
- Sasol reports an annual profit due to higher chemical prices, despite a challenging environment and no final dividend.
- Mercedes-Benz Pension Trust plans to sell its $346 million stake in Nissan Motor.
- IndusInd Bank appoints Rajiv Anand as CEO and addresses a $230 million loss due to misaccounted trades.
