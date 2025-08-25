Powell, Tariffs, and the Uneasy Optimism of Wall Street

Jerome Powell does not speak in headlines, yet markets have learned to treat his every phrase as prophecy. Last Friday, the Federal Reserve Chair offered a measured suggestion: that an interest-rate cut could be under consideration when policymakers gather again in September. The language was cautious, hedged with qualifications, but it was enough to set off a burst of enthusiasm. The Dow closed at a record high for the first time since last December, brokerages rushed to raise their year-end targets for the S&P 500, and traders convinced themselves that the era of tight money might soon be winding down.