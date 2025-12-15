Global markets live: iRobot, Cencora, Franklin Resources, Sanofi, Enel…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news abot listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- iRobot Corp has filed for a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced its acquisition by Picea, leading to delisting from NASDAQ.
- Franklin Resources sees a 1.7% rise in shares after the U.S. Department of Justice concludes its investigation into Western Asset Management without criminal charges.
- Cencora Inc is set to acquire majority control of OneOncology for $7.4 billion to expand its community oncology services.
- Talen Energy appoints Cole Muller as CFO and Terry Nutt as President to strengthen its strategic focus.
- Kyverna Therapeutics shares surge 24% premarket following positive trial results from the KYSA-8 trial in Stiff Person Syndrome patients.
Europe:
- Sanofi faces a 5% share decline after its experimental drug tolebrutinib fails in a late-stage trial, despite a potential $1.7 billion partnership with Dren Bio.
- Danske Bank concludes its probation with the U.S. Department of Justice, settling the Estonia branch case.
- Nordea Bank completes a €250 million share buyback program and increases its mortgage rates.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals announces Sa’id Darwazah as the new CEO following Riad Mishlawi's resignation.
- Enel enhances its EBITDA by acquiring two German onshore wind farms for €80 million, adding 51 MW of capacity.
- ProSiebenSat.1 sells its Wetter.com platform to Funke Mediengruppe to refocus on core entertainment activities.
- Xenon increases its bid for Eles Spa to €2.95 per share following regulatory approval for the acquisition.
DBAY Advisors opposes Cicor's £287 million takeover bid for TT Electronics, leading to a decline in TT Electronics' share prices.
- Korea Zinc plans a $7.4 billion investment in a U.S. smelter joint venture focusing on antimony and germanium production.
Rest of the world:
- Woolworths Group faces a federal court class action lawsuit over staff underpayments in South Australia.
- Fortescue confirms its commitment to the Bellinga Project by acquiring full ownership of Canadian-listed copper miner Alta.
- ASIC introduces a regulatory package to protect Australian financial markets following an interim inquiry report into ASX.
- Nomura plans to expand its private debt platform by acquiring fund managers and enhancing overseas expertise.
- HSBC's $13.6 billion proposal to take Hang Seng Bank private has been approved, acquiring 37% of the bank.
- China Vanke faces bond default risks and market turmoil in China's property sector, impacting financial markets.
German car production is expected to decline in 2026 and 2027 due to production shifts to the US and competition from China.
