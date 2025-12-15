North America:

  • iRobot Corp has filed for a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced its acquisition by Picea, leading to delisting from NASDAQ.
  • Franklin Resources sees a 1.7% rise in shares after the U.S. Department of Justice concludes its investigation into Western Asset Management without criminal charges.
  • Cencora Inc is set to acquire majority control of OneOncology for $7.4 billion to expand its community oncology services.
  • Talen Energy appoints Cole Muller as CFO and Terry Nutt as President to strengthen its strategic focus.
  • Kyverna Therapeutics shares surge 24% premarket following positive trial results from the KYSA-8 trial in Stiff Person Syndrome patients.

Europe:

  • Sanofi faces a 5% share decline after its experimental drug tolebrutinib fails in a late-stage trial, despite a potential $1.7 billion partnership with Dren Bio.
  • Danske Bank concludes its probation with the U.S. Department of Justice, settling the Estonia branch case.
  • Nordea Bank completes a €250 million share buyback program and increases its mortgage rates.
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals announces Sa’id Darwazah as the new CEO following Riad Mishlawi's resignation.
  • Enel enhances its EBITDA by acquiring two German onshore wind farms for €80 million, adding 51 MW of capacity.
  • ProSiebenSat.1 sells its Wetter.com platform to Funke Mediengruppe to refocus on core entertainment activities.
  • Xenon increases its bid for Eles Spa to €2.95 per share following regulatory approval for the acquisition.
  • DBAY Advisors opposes Cicor's £287 million takeover bid for TT Electronics, leading to a decline in TT Electronics' share prices.
  • Korea Zinc plans a $7.4 billion investment in a U.S. smelter joint venture focusing on antimony and germanium production.

Rest of the world:

  • Woolworths Group faces a federal court class action lawsuit over staff underpayments in South Australia.
  • Fortescue confirms its commitment to the Bellinga Project by acquiring full ownership of Canadian-listed copper miner Alta.
  • ASIC introduces a regulatory package to protect Australian financial markets following an interim inquiry report into ASX.
  • Nomura plans to expand its private debt platform by acquiring fund managers and enhancing overseas expertise.
  • HSBC's $13.6 billion proposal to take Hang Seng Bank private has been approved, acquiring 37% of the bank.
  • China Vanke faces bond default risks and market turmoil in China's property sector, impacting financial markets.
  • German car production is expected to decline in 2026 and 2027 due to production shifts to the US and competition from China.