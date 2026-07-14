Global markets live: JPMorgan, BoA, Paramount, IBM, TSMC…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
USA:
- JPMorgan Chase reports record $21.2 billion Q2 profit, driven by strong investment banking and IPO activity.
- Bank of America achieves record Q2 profit, fueled by increased trading revenue amid market volatility.
- Paramount faces a lawsuit from California and 11 states to block its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.
- IBM reports preliminary Q2 revenue of $17.2 billion, missing estimates, leading to a stock decline.
- xAI faces legal action over unpermitted gas-turbine installations in Tennessee and Mississippi.
- First Hawaiian announces a $2.01 billion acquisition of TriCo Bancshares.
Europe:
- AstraZeneca acquires rights to lung-cancer drug Zegfrovy from Dizal Pharmaceutical for up to $1.5 billion.
- Hapag-Lloyd raises full-year EBITDA forecast to $2.7-$3.7 billion due to strong demand and higher freight rates.
- BP plc anticipates higher Q2 oil-trading earnings but expects a decline in upstream production and a $1 billion impairment charge.
- Watches of Switzerland Group PLC reports record revenue of £1.83 billion and a 76% increase in pretax profit.
- Bravida receives target price upgrades following strong Q2 earnings and improved margins.
- Peab reports a 12.3% increase in Q2 revenue and significant profit growth compared to last year.
- Balco reports Q2 revenue increase to SEK 369.7 million despite a decline in operating profit.
- Lammhults Design Group reports a 3.3% increase in Q2 revenue but a widened operating loss.
Rest of World:
- DeepSeek considers a second funding round at a $71 billion valuation after closing its initial $7 billion financing.
- TSMC expected to report its fifth consecutive record-profit quarter, driven by AI demand.
- SK Hynix shares plunge amid Iran-U.S. tensions and AI boom concerns.
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ChangXin Memory Technologies plans to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, aiming to raise 29.5 billion yuan.
- Stolt-Nielsen's chemical tanker attacked in the Arabian Sea, causing an engine-room fire; crew safe.
- HCL Technologies shares fall 3.2% due to unchanged FY27 revenue outlook and client spending concerns.
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Huawei and Apple lead China's smartphone market in Q2 despite a 4.3% decline in shipments.
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