Global markets live: JPMorgan, GE Vernova, Workday, Estee Lauder, Tesla…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- JPMorgan plans to divest over $4 billion in private equity-linked loans to reduce asset class exposure.
- GE Vernova agreed to acquire Canada-based Robotech Automation to expand its robotics and automation capabilities, with the deal expected to close in early Q3.
- Workday shares rose premarket after fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue beat expectations, helped by resilient AI-related demand.
- Estée Lauder ends merger talks with Spain's Puig.
- Ross Stores gains 5.5% in after-hours trading following its quarterly results.
- Spotify reports growth and innovation at Investor Day, focusing on AI tools and audiobook expansion.
- Tesla recalls 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. due to missing weight certification labels.
- Take-Two Interactive forecasts fiscal 2027 bookings below expectations, retains "Grand Theft Auto VI" release date, sees 6% stock boost after-hours.
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OpenAI reports $5.7 billion in Q1 revenue, surpassing Anthropic by $1 billion.
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SpaceX postpones new Starship rocket launch, delaying critical milestone.
Europe:
- Compagnie Financière Richemont reports 13% YoY sales increase in fiscal Q4, driven by demand in Japan and the U.S., raises dividends despite lower FY operating profit.
- Amplifon completes €453 million capital increase to finance acquisition of GN Store Nord's Hearing business.
- Airbus to deliver two C295 aircraft to Royal Thai Air Force, first delivery expected in H1 2029.
- CVC Capital Partners and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert launch €10.7 billion bid to acquire and delist Recordati.
- Asmodee reports strong Q4 performance driven by demand for collector card games and potential acquisitions.
- Brembo partners with Ningbo Huaxiang for joint venture on Sensify braking system in China.
Rest of World:
- Hyundai Motor recalls 421,078 U.S. vehicles due to software issue causing unexpected braking.
- Lenovo reports 27% Q1 revenue surge and 479% net profit jump in FY 2026 Q4, driven by PC sales and AI-enabled devices.
- AMP Ltd announces Jackie Cleary as new CFO, effective 20 July 2026.
- Eicher Motors reports 12% rise in Q4 net profit to ₹15.2 bn, driven by tax incentives and motorcycle demand, announces ₹82 dividend per share.
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