Global markets live: Lowe's, Target, Intel, JPMorgan, Novo Nordisk…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world.
North America:
- Lowe's Companies Inc. raised its full-year revenue outlook and acquired Foundation Building Materials for $8.8 billion to expand its professional customer base.
- Target Corp named Michael Fiddelke as its new CEO amid a 20% drop in Q2 EPS and an 11th consecutive quarter of declining sales.
- Intel may receive a 10% investment from the US government, impacting shareholder value amid a tech-led selloff.
- Home Depot shares fluctuated after reporting a return to sales growth driven by housing market demand, missing quarterly sales estimates.
- Hertz Global Holdings teamed up with Amazon Autos to sell used vehicles online.
- Estee Lauder profit forecast for fiscal 2025 fell short of expectations due to tariffs, despite affirming its fiscal 2026 outlook.
- JPMorgan nearing an agreement to underwrite a $22 billion loan for a data center in Texas.
TinyFish secured $47 million in Series A funding led by ICONIQ Capital.
Europe:
- Novo Nordisk announced a global hiring freeze for non-essential positions due to cost concerns.
- Sandvik AB secured a significant mining equipment order in Botswana valued at approximately 450 million kronor.
- TAG Immobilien AG raised 288 million euros through issuing new shares and bonds to finance the acquisition of 5,300 apartments in Poland.
- Geberit experienced a 0.7% decrease in first-half core profit despite a 1.7% increase in net sales.
- DFDS reported a 3.4% increase in freight volumes and a 21.2% decrease in passenger numbers in July 2025.
- Sintercast reported decreased revenue and profit in Q2 2025 due to US tariffs.
Rest of the world:
- Baidu reported a decline in quarterly revenue and profit due to weak advertising, despite growth in its AI cloud business.
- Next Biometrics Group ASA addressing liquidity needs through a private placement aimed at raising NOK 15-20 million.
- HKEX CEO Chan optimistic about IPO pipeline as Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing reports a 40% jump in first-half profit.
- Vedanta Ltd. facing government objections to its demerger, accused of concealing key details.
- Aurobindo Pharma leading in the competition to purchase Prague-based Zentiva for approximately $5.5 billion.
- UltraTech Cement plans to sell up to a 6.5% stake in India Cements for up to $85.6 million.
- TSMC purchased fixed-income securities worth $24.3 million amid strong tech demand.
- Dogus Otomotiv secured a EUR 100 million loan from IFC and reported a decrease in Q2 net profit.
