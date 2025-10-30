North America :

  • Mastercard exceeded Q3 2025 earnings expectations with a 13% EPS growth and 17% revenue increase, driven by strong consumer and business spending and the acquisition of crypto firm Zerohash for $2 billion.
  • Nvidia reached a $5 trillion valuation amid AI market optimism and U.S.-China trade talks, influencing U.S. policy on AI chip sales to China.
  • Alphabet Inc. reported a 35% EPS growth and $102.3 billion in revenue for Q3 2025, driven by Google Cloud and subscription services, with increased capital spending on AI infrastructure.
  • Meta Platforms Inc. faced an 83% decline in Q3 2025 EPS due to a $16 billion tax charge, despite a 26% revenue increase to $51.2 billion, leading to adjusted capital expenditure forecasts.
  • Eli Lilly raised its full-year forecast after strong Q3 2025 earnings, driven by high demand for GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound.
  • Merck reported strong Q3 2025 revenue growth and increased profits, driven by Keytruda sales and cost management, raising full-year guidance.
  • Chipotle cut its annual sales forecast despite strong Q3 earnings, impacted by margin pressures from tariffs and inflation.
  • Microsoft faced service outages amid mixed Big Tech results and a new U.S.-China trade agreement.
  • Novo Nordisk made a $9 billion bid to acquire Metsera, aiming to expand its obesity drug portfolio, outbidding Pfizer's $7.3 billion offer.

Europe :

  • Shell exceeded Q3 earnings expectations with a $3.5 billion share buyback program, driven by strong performance in Integrated Gas and Upstream businesses.
  • Airbus finalized an order for 100 A321neo aircraft despite engine supply shortages, reporting strong Q3 earnings.
  • Societe Generale reported better-than-expected Q3 profits due to cost control and improved retail banking, delaying further share buybacks.
  • ING announced a significant share buyback and dividend after surpassing Q3 earnings expectations.
  • Standard Chartered reported strong Q3 profits, leading to an upgrade in RoTE guidance for 2025 and a positive revision of Vietnam's economic growth forecast.
  • Puma reported weak financial results with a net loss and declining sales, announcing a strategic restructuring amidst easing U.S. tariffs.
  • Electrolux exceeded Q3 2024 and Q3 2025 earnings expectations due to strong North American sales and favorable trade policies.

Rest of the world :

  • Hyundai Motor India experienced better-than-expected Q2 profits, with weaker Q3 earnings due to U.S. tariffs, and potential relief from a new U.S.-South Korea trade deal.
  • BP plc announced its largest oil and gas discovery in 25 years in Brazil's Santos Basin, alongside exploration plans.
  • Cipla announced a leadership transition with CEO Umang Vohra stepping down in March 2026, reporting strong Q2 earnings and plans to expand its respiratory drug pipeline.
  • Keppel Corporation reported a 25% increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong performance across all business segments.
  • Lynas Rare Earths experienced a 66.1% increase in first-quarter revenue, driven by rising demand and higher prices, though missing revenue estimates.
  • Samsung Electronics reported a 32% increase in Q3 net profit, driven by a semiconductor business rebound and AI-driven chip demand.
  • Honda is recalling over 142,572 vehicles in the U.S. due to seatbelt warning system issues and loss of motive power at highway speeds.