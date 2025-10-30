Still Standing, Slightly Wobbly

There was a time when investors could rely on the Federal Reserve for calm, Big Tech for growth, and trade diplomacy for a brief sense of order. This week, all three offered a reminder that stability is a moving target. America's central bank cut rates but hinted at uncertainty ahead, Silicon Valley dazzled and disappointed in equal measure, and Washington produced a "breakthrough" with Beijing that may prove less than it seems. The result: markets wobbling, confidence thinning, and investors blinking at a world that feels oddly fragile.