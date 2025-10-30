Global markets live: Mastercard, Nvidia, Alphabet, Eli Lilly, Shell…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America :
- Mastercard exceeded Q3 2025 earnings expectations with a 13% EPS growth and 17% revenue increase, driven by strong consumer and business spending and the acquisition of crypto firm Zerohash for $2 billion.
- Nvidia reached a $5 trillion valuation amid AI market optimism and U.S.-China trade talks, influencing U.S. policy on AI chip sales to China.
- Alphabet Inc. reported a 35% EPS growth and $102.3 billion in revenue for Q3 2025, driven by Google Cloud and subscription services, with increased capital spending on AI infrastructure.
- Meta Platforms Inc. faced an 83% decline in Q3 2025 EPS due to a $16 billion tax charge, despite a 26% revenue increase to $51.2 billion, leading to adjusted capital expenditure forecasts.
- Eli Lilly raised its full-year forecast after strong Q3 2025 earnings, driven by high demand for GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound.
- Merck reported strong Q3 2025 revenue growth and increased profits, driven by Keytruda sales and cost management, raising full-year guidance.
- Chipotle cut its annual sales forecast despite strong Q3 earnings, impacted by margin pressures from tariffs and inflation.
- Microsoft faced service outages amid mixed Big Tech results and a new U.S.-China trade agreement.
- Novo Nordisk made a $9 billion bid to acquire Metsera, aiming to expand its obesity drug portfolio, outbidding Pfizer's $7.3 billion offer.
Europe :
- Shell exceeded Q3 earnings expectations with a $3.5 billion share buyback program, driven by strong performance in Integrated Gas and Upstream businesses.
- Airbus finalized an order for 100 A321neo aircraft despite engine supply shortages, reporting strong Q3 earnings.
- Societe Generale reported better-than-expected Q3 profits due to cost control and improved retail banking, delaying further share buybacks.
- ING announced a significant share buyback and dividend after surpassing Q3 earnings expectations.
- Standard Chartered reported strong Q3 profits, leading to an upgrade in RoTE guidance for 2025 and a positive revision of Vietnam's economic growth forecast.
- Puma reported weak financial results with a net loss and declining sales, announcing a strategic restructuring amidst easing U.S. tariffs.
- Electrolux exceeded Q3 2024 and Q3 2025 earnings expectations due to strong North American sales and favorable trade policies.
Rest of the world :
- Hyundai Motor India experienced better-than-expected Q2 profits, with weaker Q3 earnings due to U.S. tariffs, and potential relief from a new U.S.-South Korea trade deal.
- BP plc announced its largest oil and gas discovery in 25 years in Brazil's Santos Basin, alongside exploration plans.
- Cipla announced a leadership transition with CEO Umang Vohra stepping down in March 2026, reporting strong Q2 earnings and plans to expand its respiratory drug pipeline.
Keppel Corporation reported a 25% increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong performance across all business segments.
- Lynas Rare Earths experienced a 66.1% increase in first-quarter revenue, driven by rising demand and higher prices, though missing revenue estimates.
- Samsung Electronics reported a 32% increase in Q3 net profit, driven by a semiconductor business rebound and AI-driven chip demand.
- Honda is recalling over 142,572 vehicles in the U.S. due to seatbelt warning system issues and loss of motive power at highway speeds.
