North America:

  • Meta's Threads app reaches 500 million monthly active users, enhancing engagement and advertising revenue.
  • OpenAI reportedly spent $34 billion in 2025 to dominate the AI market ahead of its planned IPO.
  • Microsoft faces a shareholder lawsuit over misleading investors about Azure cloud growth and AI infrastructure spending.
  • Amazon invests billions in a Missouri data center campus, creating over 400 jobs and supporting carbon-free energy.
  • SpaceX will release financial results exclusively via its website and X, bypassing traditional wire services.
  • Robinhood to cut 10% of its workforce, incurring $28 million in restructuring costs.
  • Mondelez International appoints Amit Banati as its new CFO, effective July 1.
  • General Motors in talks with Lockheed Martin to supply parts for weapons systems.

Europe:

  • Equinor doubles 2026 share buyback to $3 billion, raises 2030 production target, and adjusts strategy for a mixed portfolio.
  • Rathbones reports a £60 million regulatory charge, halts high-risk client onboarding amid FCA review.
  • Gea shares rise 4.4% after a Deutsche Bank rating upgrade.
  • Rai Way and EI Towers extend merger talks until June 30, 2026.
  • UniCredit's €35 billion offer for Commerzbank faces regulatory and political challenges in Germany.
  • Siltronic raises €273 million through a capital increase to stabilize its balance sheet and fund growth.
  • Norwegian acquires Nordic Leisure Travel Group for $842.9 million, expanding its leisure travel footprint.
  • Novo Nordisk plans to submit a regulatory application in China for its Wegovy weight-loss tablet.

Rest of World:

  • Xiaohongshu prepares for a Hong Kong IPO with a potential valuation of up to $50 billion.
  • SoftBank Group unveils "Patching as a Service" to protect Japanese infrastructure from AI-enabled breaches.
  • Small Industries Development Bank of India accepted 60 billion rupees in bids for a 5-year bond at a 7.40% coupon.
  • Jio Credit accepted 15 billion rupees in bids for a 5-year bond with an 8.15% coupon.
  • Aditya Birla Capital accepted bids totaling 11.3 billion rupees for a new 5-year bond and a reissue of its September 2029 bonds.
  • General Electric signed an MOU with Venezuela to deliver 1 GW of electricity within 24 months.
  • BHP estimates India's coking coal demand to rise significantly by 2050.
  • Hanwha Group and Hanwha Aerospace plan to increase their stake in Korea Aerospace Industries to enhance competitiveness.