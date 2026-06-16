Global markets live: Meta, OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon, SpaceX…
Every day, the MarketScreener team team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Meta's Threads app reaches 500 million monthly active users, enhancing engagement and advertising revenue.
- OpenAI reportedly spent $34 billion in 2025 to dominate the AI market ahead of its planned IPO.
- Microsoft faces a shareholder lawsuit over misleading investors about Azure cloud growth and AI infrastructure spending.
- Amazon invests billions in a Missouri data center campus, creating over 400 jobs and supporting carbon-free energy.
- SpaceX will release financial results exclusively via its website and X, bypassing traditional wire services.
- Robinhood to cut 10% of its workforce, incurring $28 million in restructuring costs.
- Mondelez International appoints Amit Banati as its new CFO, effective July 1.
- General Motors in talks with Lockheed Martin to supply parts for weapons systems.
Europe:
- Equinor doubles 2026 share buyback to $3 billion, raises 2030 production target, and adjusts strategy for a mixed portfolio.
- Rathbones reports a £60 million regulatory charge, halts high-risk client onboarding amid FCA review.
- Gea shares rise 4.4% after a Deutsche Bank rating upgrade.
- Rai Way and EI Towers extend merger talks until June 30, 2026.
- UniCredit's €35 billion offer for Commerzbank faces regulatory and political challenges in Germany.
- Siltronic raises €273 million through a capital increase to stabilize its balance sheet and fund growth.
- Norwegian acquires Nordic Leisure Travel Group for $842.9 million, expanding its leisure travel footprint.
- Novo Nordisk plans to submit a regulatory application in China for its Wegovy weight-loss tablet.
Rest of World:
- Xiaohongshu prepares for a Hong Kong IPO with a potential valuation of up to $50 billion.
- SoftBank Group unveils "Patching as a Service" to protect Japanese infrastructure from AI-enabled breaches.
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Small Industries Development Bank of India accepted 60 billion rupees in bids for a 5-year bond at a 7.40% coupon.
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Jio Credit accepted 15 billion rupees in bids for a 5-year bond with an 8.15% coupon.
- Aditya Birla Capital accepted bids totaling 11.3 billion rupees for a new 5-year bond and a reissue of its September 2029 bonds.
- General Electric signed an MOU with Venezuela to deliver 1 GW of electricity within 24 months.
- BHP estimates India's coking coal demand to rise significantly by 2050.
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Hanwha Group and Hanwha Aerospace plan to increase their stake in Korea Aerospace Industries to enhance competitiveness.
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