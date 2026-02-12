Baker Hughes is exploring a potential $1.5 billion sale of its Waygate Technologies unit.

Applied Materials settled a $252.5 million U.S. export violation case and announced Samsung Electronics will join its new multi-billion-dollar Epic Center in Silicon Valley.

Ford increased companywide bonuses to 130% for its global salaried workforce following its best initial vehicle quality score in a decade.

Anthropic plans to fund new power generation and fully cover grid-upgrade costs for its AI data centers to avoid raising consumer electricity rates, and donated $20 million to support U.S. political candidates favoring AI regulation.

Amazon is under investigation in Italy for alleged fiscal fraud while expanding Amazon Pharmacy’s same-day prescription delivery to nearly 4,500 U.S. cities by 2026.

Cisco reported a 10% Q2 revenue increase driven by AI hyperscaler demand, beat earnings expectations, and raised its full-year revenue guidance to $61.2–$61.7 billion.

Pershing Square Capital Management invested $2 billion in Meta to back its AI expansion while exiting its position in Hilton Worldwide.

Meta Platforms is investing $10 billion in a new Indiana data center, launching the AI-driven “Dear Algo” feature on Threads, and securing a $2 billion stake from Pershing Square to support its AI-focused growth.

Schroders reported a 6% rise in FY AUM to £823.7 billion, 25% growth in adjusted operating profit, and saw its founding family commit to sell their entire stake as part of the £9.9 billion takeover by Nuveen.

Hermès posted strong 2025 results with revenue around €4.09 billion in Q4, 5.5% annual growth, €4.52 billion net profit, a 41% operating margin, robust U.S. and Japan sales, and continued expansion plans in China while expressing confidence for 2026.

Mercedes-Benz plans to raise €2 billion via a partial Daimler Truck stake sale, cut its dividend to €3.50, manage €1 billion in 2025 tariff costs, target margin improvements between ICE and EV models, and pursue cost reductions and new launches to support medium-term sales of about 2 million vehicles and stronger EBIT.

Siemens delivered a strong Q1 with revenue of €19.14 billion, industrial profit of €2.90 billion and net income above expectations, boosted by AI-driven data-centre demand, raised its 2025/26 earnings and EPS guidance, projected 6–8% annual revenue growth, and appointed Veronika Bienert as CFO effective April 2026.

Lufthansa cancelled nearly 800 flights in Germany due to pilot and cabin crew strikes, impacting about 100,000 passengers.

Unilever reported solid underlying sales growth, a 66% rise in 2025 net profit to €9.47 billion, announced a €1.5 billion buyback, continues portfolio reshaping after the Magnum spin-off, but warned of softer growth in the U.S. and Europe for 2026.

Magnum Ice Cream saw its shares fall sharply after reporting a 48.4% drop in net profit and weaker-than-expected sales following its spin-off from Unilever.