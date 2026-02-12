North America:
Meta Platforms is investing $10 billion in a new Indiana data center, launching the AI-driven “Dear Algo” feature on Threads, and securing a $2 billion stake from Pershing Square to support its AI-focused growth.
Pershing Square Capital Management invested $2 billion in Meta to back its AI expansion while exiting its position in Hilton Worldwide.
Cisco reported a 10% Q2 revenue increase driven by AI hyperscaler demand, beat earnings expectations, and raised its full-year revenue guidance to $61.2–$61.7 billion.
Amazon is under investigation in Italy for alleged fiscal fraud while expanding Amazon Pharmacy’s same-day prescription delivery to nearly 4,500 U.S. cities by 2026.
Anthropic plans to fund new power generation and fully cover grid-upgrade costs for its AI data centers to avoid raising consumer electricity rates, and donated $20 million to support U.S. political candidates favoring AI regulation.
Ford increased companywide bonuses to 130% for its global salaried workforce following its best initial vehicle quality score in a decade.
Applied Materials settled a $252.5 million U.S. export violation case and announced Samsung Electronics will join its new multi-billion-dollar Epic Center in Silicon Valley.
Baker Hughes is exploring a potential $1.5 billion sale of its Waygate Technologies unit.
Nuveen agreed to acquire Schroders for £9.9 billion ($13.5 billion), forming a roughly $2.5 trillion asset management platform.
Europe:
Schroders reported a 6% rise in FY AUM to £823.7 billion, 25% growth in adjusted operating profit, and saw its founding family commit to sell their entire stake as part of the £9.9 billion takeover by Nuveen.
Hermès posted strong 2025 results with revenue around €4.09 billion in Q4, 5.5% annual growth, €4.52 billion net profit, a 41% operating margin, robust U.S. and Japan sales, and continued expansion plans in China while expressing confidence for 2026.
Mercedes-Benz plans to raise €2 billion via a partial Daimler Truck stake sale, cut its dividend to €3.50, manage €1 billion in 2025 tariff costs, target margin improvements between ICE and EV models, and pursue cost reductions and new launches to support medium-term sales of about 2 million vehicles and stronger EBIT.
Siemens delivered a strong Q1 with revenue of €19.14 billion, industrial profit of €2.90 billion and net income above expectations, boosted by AI-driven data-centre demand, raised its 2025/26 earnings and EPS guidance, projected 6–8% annual revenue growth, and appointed Veronika Bienert as CFO effective April 2026.
Lufthansa cancelled nearly 800 flights in Germany due to pilot and cabin crew strikes, impacting about 100,000 passengers.
Unilever reported solid underlying sales growth, a 66% rise in 2025 net profit to €9.47 billion, announced a €1.5 billion buyback, continues portfolio reshaping after the Magnum spin-off, but warned of softer growth in the U.S. and Europe for 2026.
Magnum Ice Cream saw its shares fall sharply after reporting a 48.4% drop in net profit and weaker-than-expected sales following its spin-off from Unilever.
Sanofi shares declined after the company announced a CEO transition, appointing Belén Garijo to replace Paul Hudson amid clinical setbacks and sales uncertainty.
Rest of the World:
Lenovo posted double-digit revenue growth and beat Q3 earnings expectations with net income of $546 million and revenue of $22.2 billion, though profits declined due to memory-chip shortages as the company pivots toward AI inference.
Banco do Brasil forecasts a 26% rebound in 2026 adjusted net profit to up to 24 billion reais, projects moderate loan-book growth and 4–8% net interest income expansion, and aims to raise sustainable loans to 6% of its portfolio.
Samsung Electronics began mass production and shipment of HBM4 high-bandwidth memory chips, strengthening its position in the AI semiconductor supply chain.
South32 reported a 29% rise in half-year profit, increased dividends and its buyback program to $2.6 billion, beat earnings on higher commodity prices, adjusted aluminium production guidance in Brazil, announced Mozal smelter maintenance, and appointed Sinead Kaufman as non-executive director.
SoftBank Group returned to profitability with quarterly net profit of about ¥248.6 billion (and $1.62 billion reported in another period), driven by valuation gains including a $4.2 billion boost from its OpenAI stake, while emphasizing its strategic focus on Artificial Super Intelligence.
AMP Ltd reported a 20.8% rise in annual profit with Australian AUM of AUD 161.7 billion and outlined FY26 margin targets, though its shares fell 28% after weaker-than-expected results.