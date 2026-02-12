North America:

  • Meta Platforms is investing $10 billion in a new Indiana data center, launching the AI-driven “Dear Algo” feature on Threads, and securing a $2 billion stake from Pershing Square to support its AI-focused growth.

  • Pershing Square Capital Management invested $2 billion in Meta to back its AI expansion while exiting its position in Hilton Worldwide.

  • Cisco reported a 10% Q2 revenue increase driven by AI hyperscaler demand, beat earnings expectations, and raised its full-year revenue guidance to $61.2–$61.7 billion.

  • Amazon is under investigation in Italy for alleged fiscal fraud while expanding Amazon Pharmacy’s same-day prescription delivery to nearly 4,500 U.S. cities by 2026.

  • Anthropic plans to fund new power generation and fully cover grid-upgrade costs for its AI data centers to avoid raising consumer electricity rates, and donated $20 million to support U.S. political candidates favoring AI regulation.

  • Ford increased companywide bonuses to 130% for its global salaried workforce following its best initial vehicle quality score in a decade.

  • Applied Materials settled a $252.5 million U.S. export violation case and announced Samsung Electronics will join its new multi-billion-dollar Epic Center in Silicon Valley.

  • Baker Hughes is exploring a potential $1.5 billion sale of its Waygate Technologies unit.

  • Nuveen agreed to acquire Schroders for £9.9 billion ($13.5 billion), forming a roughly $2.5 trillion asset management platform.

Europe:

  • Schroders reported a 6% rise in FY AUM to £823.7 billion, 25% growth in adjusted operating profit, and saw its founding family commit to sell their entire stake as part of the £9.9 billion takeover by Nuveen.

  • Hermès posted strong 2025 results with revenue around €4.09 billion in Q4, 5.5% annual growth, €4.52 billion net profit, a 41% operating margin, robust U.S. and Japan sales, and continued expansion plans in China while expressing confidence for 2026.

  • Mercedes-Benz plans to raise €2 billion via a partial Daimler Truck stake sale, cut its dividend to €3.50, manage €1 billion in 2025 tariff costs, target margin improvements between ICE and EV models, and pursue cost reductions and new launches to support medium-term sales of about 2 million vehicles and stronger EBIT.

  • Siemens delivered a strong Q1 with revenue of €19.14 billion, industrial profit of €2.90 billion and net income above expectations, boosted by AI-driven data-centre demand, raised its 2025/26 earnings and EPS guidance, projected 6–8% annual revenue growth, and appointed Veronika Bienert as CFO effective April 2026.

  • Lufthansa cancelled nearly 800 flights in Germany due to pilot and cabin crew strikes, impacting about 100,000 passengers.

  • Unilever reported solid underlying sales growth, a 66% rise in 2025 net profit to €9.47 billion, announced a €1.5 billion buyback, continues portfolio reshaping after the Magnum spin-off, but warned of softer growth in the U.S. and Europe for 2026.

  • Magnum Ice Cream saw its shares fall sharply after reporting a 48.4% drop in net profit and weaker-than-expected sales following its spin-off from Unilever.

  • Sanofi shares declined after the company announced a CEO transition, appointing Belén Garijo to replace Paul Hudson amid clinical setbacks and sales uncertainty.

Rest of the World:

  • Lenovo posted double-digit revenue growth and beat Q3 earnings expectations with net income of $546 million and revenue of $22.2 billion, though profits declined due to memory-chip shortages as the company pivots toward AI inference.

  • Banco do Brasil forecasts a 26% rebound in 2026 adjusted net profit to up to 24 billion reais, projects moderate loan-book growth and 4–8% net interest income expansion, and aims to raise sustainable loans to 6% of its portfolio.

  • Samsung Electronics began mass production and shipment of HBM4 high-bandwidth memory chips, strengthening its position in the AI semiconductor supply chain.

  • South32 reported a 29% rise in half-year profit, increased dividends and its buyback program to $2.6 billion, beat earnings on higher commodity prices, adjusted aluminium production guidance in Brazil, announced Mozal smelter maintenance, and appointed Sinead Kaufman as non-executive director.

  • SoftBank Group returned to profitability with quarterly net profit of about ¥248.6 billion (and $1.62 billion reported in another period), driven by valuation gains including a $4.2 billion boost from its OpenAI stake, while emphasizing its strategic focus on Artificial Super Intelligence.

  • AMP Ltd reported a 20.8% rise in annual profit with Australian AUM of AUD 161.7 billion and outlined FY26 margin targets, though its shares fell 28% after weaker-than-expected results.