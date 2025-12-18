Inflation Took a Chill Pill

The long awaited CPI data delivered a good surprise for investors. Inflation did what they have been begging it to do: it behaved. Prices rose in November, but gently. Headline inflation came in at 2.7% and core inflation at 2.6%. Both were well below expectations (3.1% and 3.0%) Jobless claims, meanwhile, landed exactly where they were supposed to. Nothing overheated.