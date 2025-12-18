Global markets live: Micron, Eli Lilly, Oracle, BP plc, Airbus…
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most import news worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience :
North America :
- Micron Technology sees a premarket share jump after a bullish profit forecast driven by high-bandwidth memory chip demand and AI applications.
- Eli Lilly announces price cuts for diabetes and weight-loss drugs, responding to generic competition and new regulations, alongside positive Phase 3 results for its oral GLP-1 drug.
- Oracle introduces a charitable checkout feature amidst a funding dispute for its data centers.
OpenAI considers raising up to $100 billion at a $750 billion valuation due to growth constraints from limited computing resources.
Elliott Management acquires over $1 billion in Lululemon Athletica shares, spurring a pre-market increase and plans for market expansion by 2026.
Europe :
- BP plc appoints Meg O'Neill as the new CEO following Murray Auchincloss's departure.
- Airbus receives an order from China Airlines for five additional A350-1000 aircraft and 100 helicopters from Spain, while EASA mandates inspections of A320 panels.
- Rheinmetall secures a €1.7 billion contract for space-based reconnaissance services for Germany and plans to divest its automotive and energy units.
- Douglas AG exceeds its full-year guidance for FY 2024/25, doubles net income, and explores expansion into the Gulf Arab states.
- Skanska secures multiple contracts, including a €32 million deal in Helsinki and a 820 million kronor project in Florida, while completing a pension buy-in with Standard Life in the UK.
- Lufthansa plans to expand transatlantic flights and increase long-haul capacity by 2026, while managing short-haul route growth.
Affärsvärlden issues a neutral recommendation on Skistar amid a 2% decline in bookings and a narrowed operating loss.
- Alstom awarded a €1 billion contract for Melbourne's Suburban Rail Loop, part of a €4.9 billion project.
Rest of the world :
- Taiwan raises its 2025 GDP growth forecast to 7.31% and maintains steady interest rates amid market fluctuations.
- Frontier acquires $44.2 million in biowaste carbon credits.
- Netwealth Group agrees to pay A$101 million in compensation following regulatory scrutiny by ASIC and APRA.
- Bendigo and Adelaide Bank face a capital add-on and enforcement measures due to operational risk management deficiencies.
Austal Ltd secures a A$1.029 billion contract to design and build 18 Landing Craft Medium vessels for Australian defense.
- Optus faces an independent review identifying significant gaps in process and accountability following a September outage.
