Global markets live: Microsoft, Amazon, Dell, Chevron, Pfizer…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Microsoft will unveil new home-grown AI models, including one for GitHub Copilot, at its Build conference next week.
- Amazon faces court proceedings by Australia's ACCC for selling children's backpacks without mandatory button-battery warning labels.
- Meta committed new funds to support its Oversight Board's operations through 2028, strengthening its content-decision framework.
- Dell raises its annual revenue and profit forecasts, projecting ~$60 billion in AI-server revenue for fiscal 2027, driven by strong demand for AI-optimized servers.
- Chevron reports that oil output at the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan is being restored after a minor operational disruption.
- Pfizer reports that Lorbrena achieved a 55% likelihood of progression-free survival at 7 years in the CROWN trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
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Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded during a hot-fire test, delaying its fourth launch.
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OpenAI launches a new biodefense program and expands access to GPT-Rosalind for select U.S. government and allied partners.
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Groq raises up to $650 million from existing investors after securing a $17 billion licensing deal with Nvidia.
- International Flavors & Fragrances will sell its Food Ingredients business to CVC Capital Partners for approximately $4.3 billion, retaining a 10% equity stake.
- DHL secures a multi-year, $10 billion-plus partnership with the U.S. Postal Service for last-mile parcel deliveries, significantly expanding its North American operations.
Europe:
- AstraZeneca secures U.S. FDA approval for its immunotherapy drug Imfinzi for high-risk, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
- CTS Eventim reports a 23% revenue increase and an 18.5% rise in EBITDA for Q1 2026, surpassing expectations and boosting its share price significantly.
- Elekta sees a surge in public short positions following its Q4 2025/2026 results, with several hedge funds increasing their holdings above the 0.5% regulatory threshold.
- Derichebourg reports H1 2024 recurring EBITDA of €177.8M, up 9.7% YoY, raises its 2026 EBITDA target to €350-€370M, and lifts earnings guidance after stronger-than-expected results, boosting its share price by approximately 9%.
- LVMH is under investigation by French prosecutors regarding its 2010 equity stake in Hermès, with Swiss lawyer Alexandre Montavon charged with complicity in a share-transfer scandal.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics has begun shipping its new 12-layer HBM4E chips, which are 20% faster, marking a major milestone in AI semiconductor supply and driving a 6.5% rise in its shares.
- Interglobe Aviation reports a Q4 loss of 26.62 billion rupees with revenue of 224.38 billion rupees, impacted by capacity curbs, soaring fuel costs, and a one-time charge of 2.5 billion rupees.
- BHP's workers at Port Hedland terminal are set to vote on potential work stoppages following six months of stalled negotiations with management.
- Serabi Gold reports a doubled first-quarter profit driven by rising gold prices.
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China appoints Ding Xiangqun as the Communist Party chief of its National Financial Regulatory Administration amid an anti-corruption crackdown in the financial sector.
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