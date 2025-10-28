Global markets live: Microsoft, Amazon, PayPal, Google, UPS…
North America:
- Microsoft supports OpenAI's transformation into a public benefit corporation with a 27% stake valued at $135 billion and launches a free ChatGPT Go subscription in India.
- Amazon plans to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs as part of its cost-reduction strategy, aiming to improve agility and leverage AI-driven innovation.
- PayPal reported strong Q3 earnings, raised its full-year guidance, and enhanced its AI-driven e-commerce capabilities through partnerships with OpenAI.
- Welltower Inc. announced a $23 billion expansion into senior housing and reported a 20.7% year-over-year increase in Q3 normalized FFO per share.
- Google entered into a 25-year power supply deal with NextEra Energy to restart the Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa.
- UPS reported a decline in third-quarter profit and a lower adjusted EPS for Q3 2025 despite better-than-expected revenue.
- NextEra Energy's Q3 earnings exceeded expectations, driven by increased electricity demand and growth in renewable energy.
- Meta Platforms appointed Vishal Shah to a key AI role and launched new social media features under Mark Zuckerberg's leadership.
- UnitedHealth Group reported strong Q3 2025 earnings, surpassing expectations with an improved medical-loss ratio.
Europe:
- Novartis reported strong third-quarter earnings and is expanding its direct-to-patient sales model in the U.S.
- Iberdrola reported strong adjusted and non-adjusted net profits for 2024 and 2025, raising its full-year profit forecasts.
- Danone's third-quarter sales exceeded expectations, driven by strong demand in China for infant formula and medical nutrition products.
- BNP Paribas reported mixed Q3 results with lower-than-expected earnings influenced by integration costs of AXA IM.
- HSBC reported a decline in third-quarter profits due to a significant litigation charge related to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
- Alfa Laval's third-quarter 2025 results surpassed expectations due to robust performance in the energy segment.
- CSL has postponed the spinoff of its Seqirus division and lowered its financial forecasts due to reduced demand for flu vaccines.
- BAE Systems signed a $7.3 billion contract with Turkey to supply 20 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.
- Anglo American anticipates lower copper output in 2026 due to complications at the Collahuasi mine in Chile.
- Barclays has acquired Best Egg for $800 million to expand its consumer lending and retail banking operations in the U.S.
Rest of the world:
- TotalEnergies and Aljomaih Energy & Water were awarded a 400 MW solar project in Saudi Arabia.
- Nidec is addressing governance and internal control improvements in response to accounting irregularities.
- WiseTech Global's shares fell 15% following an investigation into alleged insider trading involving executive chair Richard White.
