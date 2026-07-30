Global markets live: Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Starbucks, Qualcomm, BP…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Microsoft's Azure cloud revenue grew 43% in Q4, exceeding estimates and easing concerns about AI infrastructure capacity.
- Meta Platforms reports Q2 2024 revenue growth but misses earnings guidance amid escalating AI investments, causing shares to fall about 6% in electronic trading.
- Johnson & Johnson cuts its 2026 profit forecast due to costs related to acquiring Firefly Bio and partnering with Sail Biomedicines.
- Starbucks reports strong quarterly results with 7.9% same-store sales growth, raises full-year guidance, and increases 2026 earnings and sales forecasts amid a successful turnaround strategy.
- Carvana reported record quarterly results with stronger second-quarter revenue and profit but issued lower-than-expected full-year earnings guidance, causing its shares to drop significantly.
- Qualcomm shares dropped as technology stocks tumbled following disappointing semiconductor earnings.
- BP plc has launched the Atlantis Major Facility Expansion project in the Gulf of Mexico, adding subsea injection wells to increase production by approximately 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Europe:
- Shell reports Q2 2026 adjusted earnings of $9.84 billion, more than doubling last year's profit, driven by higher oil prices and strong trading, and announces a $3 billion share buyback.
- Airbus reports a 126% year-over-year increase in net profit to €1.65 billion, a 54% rise in adjusted EBIT to €2.43 billion, and delivers 351 aircraft, reaffirming its 2026 guidance for 870 commercial planes, €7.5 billion EBIT, and €4.5 billion free cash flow.
- BAE Systems raised its 2026 outlook after reporting strong first-half results, including profit growth, record order backlog, and increased defense spending amid heightened global threats.
- Adidas shares dropped 17% after missing Q2 earnings expectations despite strong World Cup-driven sales and increased marketing costs.
- Schneider Electric raised its 2026 financial guidance, forecasting EBITA growth of 14-19% and revenue growth of 10-13%, driven by strong data-centre demand, boosting its shares by over 7%.
- London Stock Exchange Group reports a 29% rise in half-year profit, increases its interim dividend by 17%, and announces a £1.4 billion share buyback programme.
- Hexagon reported strong Q2 earnings with 11.5% organic growth, leading to multiple analysts raising their price targets and adjusting growth and profitability forecasts.
- BMW reports a significant second-quarter earnings decline, with pre-tax earnings dropping over a third, revenue falling 8%, and operating margin narrowing to 2.3%, primarily due to weak sales in China.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics reports a record 14-fold jump in Q2 net profit, driven by a surge in semiconductor demand fueled by AI workloads, with its memory chip division posting a 250-fold increase in operating income.
- Sony Group has made a non-binding takeover offer to acquire Tamron and convert it into a wholly owned subsidiary to strengthen its camera business.
- Mizuho Financial Group reported a 45% increase in first-quarter profit, reaching 422.9 billion yen, and raised its annual forecast to a record ¥1.4 trillion.
- LG Electronics reports a 147% increase in Q2 operating profit to 1.58 trillion won, supported by a 300 billion won US tariff refund and strong performance in home appliances, TVs, and AI/robotics ventures.
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Singtel's Australian unit Optus faces a lawsuit from the Australian Communications and Media Authority over 1,005 breaches of emergency call obligations during a 2025 outage.
- Ampol's Lytton refinery reports a 255% increase in second-quarter refining margins to $30.93 per barrel, driven by higher oil prices and Middle East tensions, though output will be reduced due to planned maintenance.
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