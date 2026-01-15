Global markets live: Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Disney, Spotify…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Microsoft is under a Swiss probe and has purchased soil carbon credits.
- Morgan Stanley CFO Yeshaya anticipates increased profits through higher IPO volumes and a strong M&A pipeline.
- Citigroup shares recover after a 4.3% decline.
- Walt Disney establishes a centralized marketing unit led by Asad Ayaz.
- Swedbank shares surged after the closure of a U.S. DOJ investigation without penalties.
- Ericsson plans to lay off 1,600 employees in Sweden as part of global cost-cutting measures.
Elliott Investment Management opposes Toyota Motor's increased tender offer for Toyota Industries.
AGI Inc announces its upcoming U.S. IPO and NYSE listing.
Clearway Energy Group enters a $2.4 billion power purchase agreement with Google.
- Spotify increases its monthly premium subscription price to $12.99 in the U.S., Estonia, and Latvia.
Europe:
- Sanofi receives Chinese regulatory approval for Myqorzo and Redemplo, and plans to introduce a flu-COVID combo vaccine.
- Rio Tinto collaborates with AWS to supply low-carbon copper to U.S. data centers and works with BHP on shared infrastructure.
- Sobi raises its 2025 revenue and EBITA margin forecasts due to higher than expected Q4 sales.
- UniCredit denies rumors about acquiring a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
Rest of the world:
- TSMC significantly increases capital expenditure to meet AI chip demand, resulting in a 35% jump in Q4 net profit.
Bank of Korea maintains its base rate at 2.50% due to a weakening won and external uncertainties.
- China Vanke plans to postpone repayment on overdue bonds, leading to a surge in share prices.
South Korean shares reach record highs after the Bank of Korea holds interest rates steady.
- Airbus secures a multi-mission helicopter contract with Ghana.
- HDFC Life sees a slight increase in Q3 profit due to tax cuts enhancing premium income.
India's Supreme Court denies Tiger Global a tax exemption on its 2018 sale of a Flipkart stake to Walmart.
