North America:

  • Microsoft is under a Swiss probe and has purchased soil carbon credits.
  • Morgan Stanley CFO Yeshaya anticipates increased profits through higher IPO volumes and a strong M&A pipeline.
  • Citigroup shares recover after a 4.3% decline.
  • Walt Disney establishes a centralized marketing unit led by Asad Ayaz.
  • Swedbank shares surged after the closure of a U.S. DOJ investigation without penalties.
  • Ericsson plans to lay off 1,600 employees in Sweden as part of global cost-cutting measures.
  • Elliott Investment Management opposes Toyota Motor's increased tender offer for Toyota Industries.
  • AGI Inc announces its upcoming U.S. IPO and NYSE listing.
  • Clearway Energy Group enters a $2.4 billion power purchase agreement with Google.
  • Spotify increases its monthly premium subscription price to $12.99 in the U.S., Estonia, and Latvia.

Europe:

  • Sanofi receives Chinese regulatory approval for Myqorzo and Redemplo, and plans to introduce a flu-COVID combo vaccine.
  • Rio Tinto collaborates with AWS to supply low-carbon copper to U.S. data centers and works with BHP on shared infrastructure.
  • Sobi raises its 2025 revenue and EBITA margin forecasts due to higher than expected Q4 sales.
  • UniCredit denies rumors about acquiring a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Rest of the world:

  • TSMC significantly increases capital expenditure to meet AI chip demand, resulting in a 35% jump in Q4 net profit.
  • Bank of Korea maintains its base rate at 2.50% due to a weakening won and external uncertainties.
  • China Vanke plans to postpone repayment on overdue bonds, leading to a surge in share prices.
  • South Korean shares reach record highs after the Bank of Korea holds interest rates steady.
  • Airbus secures a multi-mission helicopter contract with Ghana.
  • HDFC Life sees a slight increase in Q3 profit due to tax cuts enhancing premium income.
  • India's Supreme Court denies Tiger Global a tax exemption on its 2018 sale of a Flipkart stake to Walmart.