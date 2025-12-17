Global markets live: Netflix, Amazon, Tesla, Kraft, BAE Systems…
North America:
- Netflix is set to merge with Warner Bros. Discovery in an $82.7 billion deal, favored over Paramount's $108.4 billion hostile bid.
- Amazon is negotiating a potential $10 billion investment in OpenAI, potentially valuing the AI company at over $500 billion.
OpenAI is expanding its ChatGPT app directory and hiring George Osborne to lead global initiatives.
Waymo is actively seeking to raise billions to achieve a $100 billion valuation.
- IAC Inc has been notified by Google LLC that its Google Services Agreement will not be renewed.
- Tesla is expanding operations by opening its first EV charging station in Gurugram, India, and planning significant investments in battery cell production in Germany.
- Kraft Heinz is endorsed by incoming CEO Steve Cahillane to split into separate condiments/spreads and grocery staples units.
- Hut 8 Corp has signed a $7 billion lease for a 245-megawatt AI data center in Louisiana, boosting shares by 12.2% in premarket trading.
Europe:
- Warner Bros. Discovery has rejected Paramount Skydance's hostile takeover bid, urging shareholders to support a merger with Netflix.
- BAE Systems has reduced its stake in Air Astana by approximately 8%, raising $52.2 million.
- EnQuest PLC is on track to meet or surpass its 2025 production targets, with current output exceeding expectations.
- Serco Group PLC has raised its 2025 operating profit forecast to £270M and appointed Mark Reid as CFO.
- JM AB has divested its construction division for SEK 64 million and announced new residential projects in Oslo and Bergen.
- Yubico's CEO Mattias Danielsson has stepped down amid a 66% share decline, with COO Jerrod Chong appointed as interim CEO.
- Greencore's acquisition of Bakkavor has been approved by the UK's competition authority.
- Coffee Stain has received buy recommendations from DNB Carnegie, SEB, and SB1 Markets, with target prices ranging from 26 to 34 SEK.
Rest of the world:
- China Vanke Co Ltd has been downgraded to 'C' by Fitch due to increased default risk.
- Diageo has sold its 65% stake in East African Breweries to Japan's Asahi Holdings for $2.3 billion.
- NTPC Ltd announced the commencement of commercial operations for its 37.925 MW Khavda solar project in Gujarat.
- Enel faces potential termination of its electricity distribution contract in São Paulo by Brazil's Ministry of Mining and Energy.
- Chorus is involved in the sale of NZ$1.16 billion worth of UFB funding securities to boost equity for infrastructure projects.
