North America:

  • Netflix is set to merge with Warner Bros. Discovery in an $82.7 billion deal, favored over Paramount's $108.4 billion hostile bid.
  • Amazon is negotiating a potential $10 billion investment in OpenAI, potentially valuing the AI company at over $500 billion.
  • OpenAI is expanding its ChatGPT app directory and hiring George Osborne to lead global initiatives.
  • Waymo is actively seeking to raise billions to achieve a $100 billion valuation.
  • IAC Inc has been notified by Google LLC that its Google Services Agreement will not be renewed.
  • Tesla is expanding operations by opening its first EV charging station in Gurugram, India, and planning significant investments in battery cell production in Germany.
  • Kraft Heinz is endorsed by incoming CEO Steve Cahillane to split into separate condiments/spreads and grocery staples units.
  • Hut 8 Corp has signed a $7 billion lease for a 245-megawatt AI data center in Louisiana, boosting shares by 12.2% in premarket trading.

Europe:

  • Warner Bros. Discovery has rejected Paramount Skydance's hostile takeover bid, urging shareholders to support a merger with Netflix.
  • BAE Systems has reduced its stake in Air Astana by approximately 8%, raising $52.2 million.
  • EnQuest PLC is on track to meet or surpass its 2025 production targets, with current output exceeding expectations.
  • Serco Group PLC has raised its 2025 operating profit forecast to £270M and appointed Mark Reid as CFO.
  • JM AB has divested its construction division for SEK 64 million and announced new residential projects in Oslo and Bergen.
  • Yubico's CEO Mattias Danielsson has stepped down amid a 66% share decline, with COO Jerrod Chong appointed as interim CEO.
  • Greencore's acquisition of Bakkavor has been approved by the UK's competition authority.
  • Coffee Stain has received buy recommendations from DNB Carnegie, SEB, and SB1 Markets, with target prices ranging from 26 to 34 SEK.

Rest of the world:

  • China Vanke Co Ltd has been downgraded to 'C' by Fitch due to increased default risk.
  • Diageo has sold its 65% stake in East African Breweries to Japan's Asahi Holdings for $2.3 billion.
  • NTPC Ltd announced the commencement of commercial operations for its 37.925 MW Khavda solar project in Gujarat.
  • Enel faces potential termination of its electricity distribution contract in São Paulo by Brazil's Ministry of Mining and Energy.
  • Chorus is involved in the sale of NZ$1.16 billion worth of UFB funding securities to boost equity for infrastructure projects.