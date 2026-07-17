Global markets live: Netflix, Coca-Cola, Apple, Google, SpaceX…
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Netflix shares dropped significantly after weaker-than-expected earnings forecasts and reaffirmed advertising-driven growth plan.
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Coca-Cola temporarily halted U.S. production at its fairlife dairy business due to a ransomware attack.
- Apple sends legal warnings to OpenAI workers over trade secret claims.
- Google is months behind schedule for its new Gemini launch.
- SpaceX shares dip below IPO level as the company prepares for a new Starship test flight and satellite launch.
- Verizon will cut about 3,000 jobs and divest 274 retail stores, retaining roughly 1,000 company-owned stores.
- GE Aerospace reports a 30% YoY increase in GEnx engine deliveries, addressing supply delays for Boeing's 787 production.
- Intuitive Surgical reports higher Q2 earnings and revenue, beating estimates due to strong demand for da Vinci robots.
- Morgan Stanley's global fixed-income research chief warns that corporate AI spending could risk market stability.
Europe:
- Atlas Copco sees multiple financial institutions raise target prices, with many reiterating buy or outperform ratings.
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Vattenfall reports lower Q2 revenue and adjusted operating income due to reduced nuclear output and extended maintenance.
- Volvo Cars reports a 2.1-point rise in adjusted operating margin to 11.7% for Q2 2026, driven by stronger sales.
- EQT reports strong first-half 2026 results, raising fundraising guidance and returning €17 billion to investors.
- Sandvik reports Q2 2026 results with higher-than-expected core profit and adjusted EBITDA, but mixed revenue performance.
- Telenor articles focus on analyst recommendations and insider purchases, with no publication of results mentioned.
- Alleima reports higher-than-expected Q2 results with strong performance in medical technology, semiconductor, and datacenter segments.
- Sobi articles focus on changes in target prices and recommendations.
Rest of World:
- Hainan Airlines signs a $5.36 billion deal to purchase 40 Airbus A320neo-family jets.
- TSMC shares fell over 7% despite record profits, leading to a broader decline in Taiwanese and Asian technology stocks.
- Air China and Shenzhen Airlines place a $12.4 billion order for 55 Airbus aircraft to modernize and expand fleet capacity.
- Montage Technology's shares drop significantly following a South Korean raid over suspected price-fixing.
- GSK halts development of experimental cough medication after a late-stage trial failed to meet its primary endpoint.
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Serum Institute of India to produce an experimental tuberculosis vaccine in collaboration with Gates MRI.
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