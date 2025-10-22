North America:

  • Netflix missed Q3 2025 earnings target due to a $619 million tax expense in Brazil, causing a 7% drop in premarket shares.
  • Meta is restructuring its AI unit, cutting several hundred roles, and has entered a joint venture with Blue Owl Capital for a new data center in Louisiana.
  • Tesla's Q3 revenue and margin growth impacted by the expiration of U.S. EV tax credits and vehicle recalls due to battery issues.
  • Apple faces an antitrust complaint regarding its App Store and is developing an 18-inch foldable iPad.
  • Texas Instruments reported strong Q3 revenue growth but issued weak Q4 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainties.
  • Intuitive Surgical surpassed Q3 earnings expectations with high demand for its da Vinci surgical robots, leading to increased procedure growth.
  • Capital One Financial Corp reported strong Q3 profit growth driven by robust interest income and announced a share repurchase program.
  • GE Vernova exceeded Q3 revenue and profit expectations, driven by strong demand in power and electrification sectors.
  • Mattel missed Q3 sales estimates due to weakened U.S. business and significant sales drops in North America.
  • Anthropic is in talks for a significant cloud computing deal with Google, potentially reshaping its infrastructure.

Europe:

  • UniCredit reported strong Q3 2025 financial results with a significant rise in net profit and stable revenues.
  • Mercedes-Benz is securing short-term chip supplies to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions.
  • Adidas reported an 8% increase in Q3 sales year-over-year and raised its full-year profit guidance.
  • Reckitt Benckiser's Q3 sales surged, driven by robust demand in emerging markets and a recovery in Europe and North America.
  • Barclays reported a 7% drop in Q3 pretax profit and announced several share buybacks while raising its 2025 performance targets.
  • L'Oreal's Q3 sales growth of 4.2% missed forecasts despite strong performance in the U.S. and China.
  • Boliden reported strong Q3 earnings with better-than-expected operating profits and stable mining outputs.

Rest of the world:

  • Vale's production reached its highest since 2018, contributing to a 6.2% increase in Brazilian mining exports in Q3 2025.
  • Innovent Biologics and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. entered into an $11.4 billion collaboration to develop cancer therapies.
  • Air New Zealand forecasts a pre-tax loss for the first half of fiscal 2026 due to higher engine lease costs and reduced revenue.
  • Woodside Energy increased its 2025 production forecast despite a 9.4% drop in Q3 revenue.
  • Nokia and ST Engineering are collaborating to improve railway communications infrastructure in Bangkok.
  • Airbus is expanding its presence in China by adding a new assembly line for A320neo jets.