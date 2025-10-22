Global markets live: Netflix, Meta, Tesla, Apple, UniCredit…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Netflix missed Q3 2025 earnings target due to a $619 million tax expense in Brazil, causing a 7% drop in premarket shares.
- Meta is restructuring its AI unit, cutting several hundred roles, and has entered a joint venture with Blue Owl Capital for a new data center in Louisiana.
- Tesla's Q3 revenue and margin growth impacted by the expiration of U.S. EV tax credits and vehicle recalls due to battery issues.
- Apple faces an antitrust complaint regarding its App Store and is developing an 18-inch foldable iPad.
- Texas Instruments reported strong Q3 revenue growth but issued weak Q4 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainties.
- Intuitive Surgical surpassed Q3 earnings expectations with high demand for its da Vinci surgical robots, leading to increased procedure growth.
- Capital One Financial Corp reported strong Q3 profit growth driven by robust interest income and announced a share repurchase program.
- GE Vernova exceeded Q3 revenue and profit expectations, driven by strong demand in power and electrification sectors.
- Mattel missed Q3 sales estimates due to weakened U.S. business and significant sales drops in North America.
-
Anthropic is in talks for a significant cloud computing deal with Google, potentially reshaping its infrastructure.
Europe:
- UniCredit reported strong Q3 2025 financial results with a significant rise in net profit and stable revenues.
- Mercedes-Benz is securing short-term chip supplies to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions.
- Adidas reported an 8% increase in Q3 sales year-over-year and raised its full-year profit guidance.
- Reckitt Benckiser's Q3 sales surged, driven by robust demand in emerging markets and a recovery in Europe and North America.
- Barclays reported a 7% drop in Q3 pretax profit and announced several share buybacks while raising its 2025 performance targets.
- L'Oreal's Q3 sales growth of 4.2% missed forecasts despite strong performance in the U.S. and China.
- Boliden reported strong Q3 earnings with better-than-expected operating profits and stable mining outputs.
Rest of the world:
- Vale's production reached its highest since 2018, contributing to a 6.2% increase in Brazilian mining exports in Q3 2025.
- Innovent Biologics and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. entered into an $11.4 billion collaboration to develop cancer therapies.
- Air New Zealand forecasts a pre-tax loss for the first half of fiscal 2026 due to higher engine lease costs and reduced revenue.
- Woodside Energy increased its 2025 production forecast despite a 9.4% drop in Q3 revenue.
- Nokia and ST Engineering are collaborating to improve railway communications infrastructure in Bangkok.
- Airbus is expanding its presence in China by adding a new assembly line for A320neo jets.
