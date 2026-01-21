Global markets live: Netflix, OpenAI, Nvidia, Meta, Alibaba, Netflix…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Netflix reports $12.1 billion in revenue and 325 million subscribers for the holiday quarter, surpassing expectations.
- NVIDIA invests $150 million in Baseten.
OpenAI launches age prediction feature for ChatGPT ahead of adult content rollout.
- Johnson & Johnson's 2026 earnings forecast exceeds Wall Street estimates despite a drug pricing deal payoff.
- Meta's new AI team, Meta Superintelligence Labs, delivered its first internal models this month, signaling early promise from its aggressive AI push.
- Alibaba formed a $35.9 million electricity generation joint venture with China National Nuclear Power, expanding its footprint in energy infrastructure.
- Netflix defended its $82.7 billion bid for Warner Bros Discovery, emphasizing strategic content synergies, despite investor concerns dragging shares down nearly 6%.
- JPMorgan and Allen & Company are set to earn $180 million in fees regardless of who acquires Warner Bros, amid the ongoing bidding war.
- KKR's plan to sell its 80% stake in Metro Pacific Health in the Philippines has stalled due to valuation disagreements.
- Chevron aims to finalize the $1 billion sale of its Singapore oil assets, including its stake in a major refinery, to Eneos and Glencore by Q1.
- Blackstone is considering a $500 million IPO of India's PGP Glass, which could value the company at up to $4 billion.
Europe:
- Siemens Energy CEO focuses on turning around its wind business by 2028.
- Burberry reports stronger comparable store sales growth and anticipates 2026 operating profit aligning with analyst consensus.
- Moncler announces a CEO transition from Remo Ruffini to Leo Rongone, impacting stock performance.
- Experian shares drop to a 19-month low after maintaining its 8% full-year organic revenue growth outlook.
- Engie signs a 10-year biomethane supply contract with PepsiCo UK.
- UBS considering external CEO candidates.
Rest of the world:
- PDD Holdings fined 100,000 yuan by Chinese authorities for tax compliance failure.
- Qiagen considers strategic options, including a potential sale, leading to a 14% increase in shares.
- Apotea's share price drops sharply after issuing a weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings warning.
- Vanke secures 92% approval to postpone payments on a 1.1 billion yuan bond.
- Rio Tinto reports record Q4 production, meeting annual Pilbara iron ore targets for 2025.
- Energy Fuels acquires Australian Strategic Materials for $299 million to enhance its rare-earth mining position.
- Hyundai Motor shares surge as investors anticipate a valuation boost from its U.S. robotics unit, Boston Dynamics.
